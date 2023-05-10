Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk, causing fatal 156-mph crash

LAS VEGAS — Ex-Las Vegas Raiders participant Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving his sports activities automobile inebriated at hurries up to 156 mph on a town boulevard earlier than causing a fiery crash that killed a girl and her canine.

“Guilty,” mentioned the previous first-round NFL draft pick out, 24, who will steer clear of trial and is anticipated to be sentenced Aug. 9 to 3 to 10 years in state jail underneath phrases of his plea maintain prosecutors. The minimal three-year sentence can’t be lowered by means of changing the year-and-a-half that he has spent on space arrest to time already served.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson cited conceivable prison hindrances to acquiring a conviction at trial, mentioned he met a number of occasions with family of the lady who died, and mentioned the plea settlement with Ruggs “accomplished our three most important goals.”

Ruggs was once convicted of legal DUI causing demise, will move to jail, and gained’t be in a position to attraction his conviction and sentence, the elected district lawyer, a Democrat, mentioned in a long written commentary. “When someone dies as the result of a drunk driver’s actions, this is the most serious charge the law allows.”

Ruggs declined to remark as he and a gaggle of about 9 folks left the courthouse following his temporary courtroom look. He stays unfastened pending sentencing.

“Henry entered his plea today in hopes that it will further the process of healing the wounds caused by the accident,” his lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, mentioned in written feedback. They promised a “more complete” commentary following sentencing.

The Raiders dropped Ruggs whilst he was once nonetheless hospitalized following the predawn Nov. 2, 2021, crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

Tintor’s mom, brother, uncle and several other different members of the family had been within the court Wednesday however departed with their lawyers, Paul Albright and Farhan Naqvi, with out remark.

Tintor, 23, was once a Serbian immigrant who graduated from a Las Vegas highschool, labored at a Target retailer, sought after to grow to be a pc programmer and was once shut to acquiring her U.S. citizenship, pals and members of the family mentioned following her demise.

“The family appreciates privacy during this time of mourning,” Naqvi mentioned later in a written commentary.

Ruggs’ female friend, Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, was once with him within the Corvette and in addition was once injured. Prosecutors mentioned Ruggs suffered a leg harm and Kilgo-Washington won an arm harm. Kilgo-Washington and Ruggs have a daughter in combination, and Kilgo-Washington was once no longer cooperative with prosecutors as a sufferer within the case.

Last week, Ruggs waived a long-delayed initial listening to along with his settlement to plead guilty to driving drunk, causing demise, a legal, and a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter price wearing a six-month prison sentence that shall be folded in along with his three-to-ten 12 months jail time period.

Wolfson mentioned in a while after the crash that Ruggs would face a compulsory minimal of 2 years in jail if convicted and may just get greater than 50 years. The district lawyer mentioned investigators realized that Ruggs spent a number of hours consuming with pals at a sports activities leisure web page and {golfing} venue, and will have been at a pal’s house for a number of extra hours earlier than he and Kilgo-Washington headed house.

Since the crash, Ruggs’ legal professionals misplaced a number of bids to problem proof, together with that Ruggs had a blood-alcohol degree of 0.16% — two times the prison restrict in Nevada — after the rear-end destroy that ignited a fireplace that killed Tintor and her puppy canine, Max.

Wolfson mentioned in his commentary that Ruggs may have escaped conviction at trial as a result of Ruggs was once no longer administered a box sobriety take a look at following the crash and his protection lawyers argued that that Ruggs’ blood-alcohol take a look at was once improperly acquired on the sanatorium.

“There was virtually no other evidence to prove Ruggs was under the influence,” Wolfson of the blood take a look at.

“I recognize this outcome is not sufficient to punish Ruggs for the loss the Tintor family has suffered,” the district attorney conceded. “But there was a legitimate concern that a court would have suppressed the result of the blood draw. We would have lost the felony DUI charge. We couldn’t take that chance.”

Police reported that air bag laptop data confirmed Ruggs’ 2020 Chevrolet Corvette slowed relatively from 156 mph (251 kph) to 127 mph (204 kph) seconds earlier than slamming into Tintor’s Toyota Rav 4. The velocity restrict within the space was once 45 mph (72 kph).

Other fees in opposition to Ruggs had been pushed aside underneath the plea settlement, together with legal reckless driving, driving underneath the affect causing considerable harm to Kilgo-Washington, and a misdemeanor gun price stemming from the invention by means of police of a loaded handgun in his demolished Corvette. Ruggs agreed to forfeit the gun.

Ruggs posted $150,000 bail to be launched from prison after leaving the sanatorium, and has remained on space arrest with strict prerequisites together with digital tracking and alcohol assessments. A pass judgement on’s order allowed him to attend a fitness center for 3 hours of bodily coaching two times per week.

Ruggs’ complete identify is Henry James Ruggs III. He grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and gained an NCAA championship with the Crimson Tide earlier than he was once drafted by means of the Raiders in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract reported to be price greater than $16 million and have been rising as a celebrity NFL participant earlier than the crash. Records display he purchased a $1.1 million house in April 2021, no longer some distance from the scene of the crash.