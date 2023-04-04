The former leader of personnel to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has died after being injured all over an “agent-involved shooting” with the FBI round Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday, in step with the person’s lawyer.

Roy McGrath were at the run for just about 3 weeks after skipping the primary day of his federal trial on March 13, for allegedly stealing greater than $275,000 whilst operating for a state company.

“The FBI has confirmed that Roy succumbed to the injuries inflicted earlier this evening,” McGrath’s lawyer, Joseph Murtha, instructed ABC News in a temporary commentary. “It is a tragic ending to the past three weeks of uncertainty.”

Murtha added that it “is important to stress that Roy never wavered about his innocence.”

McGrath, 53, used to be charged in 2021 and 2022 with twine fraud, embezzlement and falsifying paperwork stemming from his time operating the state-owned Maryland Environmental Service (MES), a place to which he used to be appointed by way of Hogan ahead of changing into a most sensible gubernatorial aide, federal prosecutors have stated.

The FBI isn’t commenting on McGrath’s demise, however showed that there used to be an “agent-involved shooting.”

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023,” an FBI spokesperson stated.

“During the arrest, the subject, Roy McGrath, sustained injury and was transported to the hospital,” the spokesperson stated. “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

Murtha instructed The Washington Post it used to be “unclear to me at this time” how McGrath died, including: “I haven’t gotten any information on whether Roy died from gunfire from an agent or whether it was a self-inflicted wound.”

McGrath used to be residing in Naples, Florida, whilst he used to be looking forward to trial, and when March 13 got here, he did not board a airplane for Baltimore, Maryland, the place the trial used to be going down, in step with a spokesperson for the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. Shortly after, a pass judgement on issued a warrant for his arrest.