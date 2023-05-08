Ex-girlfriend: Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me

A $30-million criminal combat between Tiger Woods and his ex-girlfriend has escalated, with Erica Herman accusing the golfing famous person of starting their sexual courting when she was once his worker and perilous to hearth her if she did not signal a nondisclosure settlement she now desires voided.

Herman, in courtroom paperwork filed past due Friday, additionally accused Woods of getting his lawyer break up with her at an airport in October after falsely telling her they had been occurring a weekend travel. The lawyer then evicted her from Woods’ $54 million mansion north of Palm Beach.

The paperwork had been filed upfront of a scheduled Tuesday listening to the place Woods’ legal professionals are anticipated to ask Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger to halt Herman’s lawsuit towards their billionaire shopper. They say the previous couple’s nondisclosure settlement calls for all disputes be settled privately by means of an arbitrator, now not in courtroom.

- Advertisement -

Herman, who controlled Woods’ Palm Beach County eating place earlier than and throughout the primary years in their romantic courting, argues that the nondisclosure settlement is unenforceable beneath a brand new federal regulation that claims such contracts may also be voided when sexual abuse or sexual harassment came about. Her legal professional, Benjamin Hodas, contends that Woods’ alleged risk to hearth her if she did not signal the contract was once harassment.

“A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment,” Hodas stated.

Herman, 39, is one by one suing the consider that owns Woods’ mansion for $30 million, announcing he verbally promised in 2017 that she may just reside there for no less than 11 years, however kicked her out after 5.

- Advertisement -

Woods’ legal professional, J.B. Murray, denies that the 47-year-old golfer ever sexually assaulted or burdened Herman, calling her accusations in courtroom paperwork, “utterly meritless.”

Neither Hodas nor Murray spoke back to emails and make contact with calls in the hunt for remark.

It is unknown if Woods will attend Tuesday’s listening to.

- Advertisement -

In Herman’s lawsuit towards Woods, she desires Judge Metzger to both void the nondisclosure settlement or no less than give her steering about what she will be able to say publicly. For instance, can she speak about occasions that came about earlier than their settlement or after their breakup? What about information she realized about Woods from others? She could also be arguing that the contract covers handiest her paintings courting with Woods, now not their private issues.

In her illegal eviction lawsuit towards the consider, she is basing her $30 million declare on how a lot it will value to hire a assets like Woods’ mansion for the six years of place of dwelling she was once allegedly denied.

When Hodas filed her lawsuit towards the consider in October, he checked a field on a standardized shape announcing the case didn’t contain sexual abuse. In Herman’s March lawsuit towards Woods, Hodas checked the field announcing that case does contain abuse. Hodas has now not defined the obvious discrepancy.

Before they dated, Woods employed Herman in 2014 to assist expand after which function the golfer’s The Woods sports activities bar and eating place in within reach Jupiter — however they don’t agree when their romantic courting and cohabitation started.

Herman says in her courtroom filings that their romantic courting started in 2015 and that during past due 2016 she moved into Woods’ just about 30,000-square-foot (2,800-square-meter) mansion within the ritzy Hobe Sound group.

Woods, in his courtroom paperwork, says their romantic courting started in 2017, in a while earlier than she moved in with him that August — concerning the time the nondisclosure settlement was once signed. In March 2017, Woods had positioned the mansion into the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, an entity he created that has handiest himself and his two youngsters as beneficiaries. Forbes Magazine estimates Woods’ web value at $1.1 billion.

They had been first noticed publicly as a pair on the Presidents Cup in past due September 2017, and Herman have been a gentle presence on the higher tournaments and occasions, such because the 2019 Masters, his remaining win. She was once additionally with Woods on the White House in 2019 when then-President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Herman says Woods careworn her to hand over her activity managing his eating place in 2020, announcing he sought after her to spend extra time taking good care of him and his youngsters.

Herman says Woods evicted her thru “trickery.” She says Woods informed her they had been occurring a weekend travel to the Bahamas, so she packed a small bag and he drove her to the airport, the place they parked close to a personal airplane.

But as an alternative of boarding, Woods informed Herman to communicate to his lawyer and left, she says.

“Out of the blue,” the lawyer informed her the connection was once over and that she was once being evicted, she says. She says she refused to signal every other nondisclosure settlement the lawyer attempted to pressure upon her.

When Woods’ legal professionals returned her private property, they stored $40,000 in money, “making scurrilous and defamatory allegations” about how she bought it, she alleges.

Woods and his former spouse, Elin Nordegren, divorced in 2010, some 9 months after he was once stuck in a chain of extramarital affairs that value him blue-chip company sponsors and tarnished a picture that have been in large part impeccable.

Since then, he has had a chain of accidents and surgical procedures, together with fusion surgical treatment on his decrease again in 2017 and shattered bones in his proper leg from a February 2021 crash in Los Angeles when he drove his SUV off a coastal highway whilst using about 85 mph (137 kph).

Woods made the minimize on the contemporary Masters however withdrew throughout the 3rd spherical as a result of foot ache. He underwent ankle surgical treatment remaining month, and it’s unknown when he’s going to compete subsequent.

____

This model corrects that Woods gained the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019, now not 2018.