Ex Fort Bragg soldier back in NC on murder charge in 2010 slaying

A former Fort Bragg soldier arrested in Texas remaining month in a cold-case Fayetteville slaying used to be returned to North Carolina remaining week to stand trial in Cumberland County.

Joshua Aaron Richardson, 41, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 31, 2010, stabbing dying of Terrance Plummer Jr., 22, police mentioned. Plummer used to be discovered stabbed to dying in an deserted Rhew Street condominium. The killing went unsolved till December 2022 when forensic proof tied Richardson to the crime scene, court docket information state.

Richardson used to be arrested in Houston on Feb. 7 and used to be held with out bail in the Harris County, Texas prison, till he used to be booked into the Cumberland County prison on Thursday. Harris County court docket information display he first of all declined to waive extradition to North Carolina however agreed on March 10 to go back to the state.

At the time of the killing, in keeping with the arrest warrant, Richardson used to be an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg. The warrant states he left the Army after 4 years of provider and moved to Texas just about a 12 months after the killing.

According to the post-mortem, Plummer sustained no less than 31 stab wounds to the legs, face, neck, hands and chest — two of which punctured each lungs, inflicting dying.

Anyone with additional information on Plummer’s killing is requested to touch Detective C. Crews at 910-751-1046 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public protection reporter Lexi Solomon will also be reached at [email protected]

