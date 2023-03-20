Monday, March 20, 2023
Texas

Ex Fort Bragg soldier back in NC on murder charge in 2010 slaying

A former Fort Bragg soldier arrested in Texas remaining month in a cold-case Fayetteville slaying used to be returned to North Carolina remaining week to stand trial in Cumberland County.

Joshua Aaron Richardson, 41, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 31, 2010, stabbing dying of Terrance Plummer Jr., 22, police mentioned. Plummer used to be discovered stabbed to dying in an deserted Rhew Street condominium. The killing went unsolved till December 2022 when forensic proof tied Richardson to the crime scene, court docket information state.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians process the scene at 334 Rhew St. on May 31, 2010, where the body of Terrance Omar Plummer Jr. was found. A former Fort Bragg soldier is charged in the killing and was returned from Texas last week to face charges in Cumberland County in the slaying.
Richardson used to be arrested in Houston on Feb. 7 and used to be held with out bail in the Harris County, Texas prison, till he used to be booked into the Cumberland County prison on Thursday. Harris County court docket information display he first of all declined to waive extradition to North Carolina however agreed on March 10 to go back to the state.

