Ex-Firefighter Who Threw Extinguisher at Police at Capitol Gets Prison

A retired firefighter who threw a hearth extinguisher at a bunch of cops all the way through the Jan. 6 Capitol revolt has been sentenced to greater than 4 years in jail, federal officers said Tuesday.

Prosecutors stated the previous firefighter, Robert Sanford, 57, of Boothwyn, Pa., had struck 3 cops within the head with the extinguisher, injuring at least two of them. Mr. Sanford, who later stated he had long gone to the Capitol at the path of former President Donald J. Trump, additionally threw a site visitors cone at the officials and referred to as them “traitors,” in line with paperwork filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, Mr. Sanford used to be sentenced to 52 months in jail and 36 months of supervised unencumber after having pleading responsible in September to assaulting legislation enforcement officials with a perilous weapon. Other fees have been dropped as a part of a plea settlement. Mr. Sanford used to be additionally ordered to pay greater than $5,500 in restitution to the Capitol and for clinical bills incurred by way of one of the most injured officials, federal officers stated.

More than 300 other folks were charged in reference to the Capitol revolt, and by way of January, just about 200 defendants were sentenced to jail time, the Department of Justice stated. Among the longest sentences used to be a 10-year time period passed down in September to a retired New York City police officer who swung a steel flagpole at a Washington officer.