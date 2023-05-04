Ex-Democrat Florida gov nominee not guilty of lying to FBI – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Andrew Gillum, the previous Democratic candidate for Governor of Florida, has been acquitted of lying to the FBI in a corruption case that concerned the unlawful use of marketing campaign finances, however the federal jury used to be held on fees that he funneled tens of hundreds of greenbacks in marketing campaign cash to his non-public accounts. Prosecutors have mentioned that they intend to retry him on the ones fees. Gillum used to be acquitted of lying to undercover FBI brokers who posed as builders and paid for a 2016 travel he took along with his brother to New York, together with resort rooms, foods, a ship excursion, and a price ticket to the hit Broadway display “Hamilton.”

Outside the courthouse, Gillum took a dig at prosecutors and thanked his circle of relatives, spouse, criminal group, and pastor for his or her reinforce. “They have quite literally tried to take everything from us. And the beauty is in our system the powers that be don’t always get to decide. Everyday people like you and me sometimes get our swing at the ball,” he stated. Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, sought to transform the primary black governor of Florida when he misplaced to Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018 through lower than 34,000 votes.

- Advertisement -

The jury got here again hung for Sharon Lettman-Hicks, a public members of the family govt and Gillum adviser who used to be a co-defendant within the case. Prosecutors say they’ll additionally retry her. Gillum confronted a doubtlessly long jail sentence if convicted, despite the fact that he would have most probably won a long way lower than the utmost underneath federal sentencing pointers.

The Associated Press keeps the copyright for this subject material, and it’ll not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed with out permission.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper to your inbox