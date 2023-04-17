Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged in Wisconsin with sex abuse

The defrocked Roman Catholic cardinal who turned into the face of the church’s clergy sex abuse disaster has been charged in Wisconsin with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old guy greater than 45 years in the past

MADISON, Wis. — The defrocked Roman Catholic cardinal who turned into the face of the church’s clergy sex abuse disaster has been charged in Wisconsin with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old guy greater than 45 years in the past, courtroom data display.

A prison grievance filed Friday alleges that Theodore McCarrick, who was once got rid of from the priesthood in 2019 after a Vatican investigation discovered he had sexually molested adults and youngsters, fondled a person in 1977 whilst staying at a cabin on Geneva Lake in southeastern Wisconsin.

The alleged sufferer, who isn’t named, informed investigators that McCarrick had time and again sexually assaulted him since he was once 11 or even introduced him to events the place different grownup males sexually assaulted him, in keeping with the grievance.

McCarrick turned into the highest-ranking Roman Catholic legitimate in the U.S. to stand prison fees for sexual abuse when he was once accused in 2021 of sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Massachusetts at a marriage reception in 1974. His legal professionals requested the pass judgement on in that case previous this 12 months to push aside the fees, pronouncing that McCarrick, now 92 and affected by dementia, isn’t competent to face trial.

The once-powerful priest was once ordained in 1958 and turned into archbishop in Newark, New Jersey, in 1986 after which archbishop of Washington, D.C., in 2000. He rose to energy regardless of church officers’ wisdom of accusations in opposition to him. A two-year Vatican investigation into McCarrick’s tenure discovered credible stories of his problematic conduct relationship again to 1999, together with an inquiry confirming that McCarrick had slept with seminarians.

The church has showed it made monetary settlements with adults who accused McCarrick of sexual misconduct. McCarrick retired in 2006 however persisted to be energetic in political circles till he was once defrocked by way of Pope Francis in 2019.

Wisconsin prosecutors realized of the alleged 1977 attack thru a program devoted to prosecuting circumstances of abuse by way of religion leaders, in keeping with a news unencumber. Officials have been ready to fee McCarrick for the reason that statute of barriers does no longer follow to those who aren’t citizens of the state. A an identical regulation allowed Massachusetts prosecutors to convey their case in opposition to McCarrick greater than 40 years later.

McCarrick’s legal professional in Massachusetts, William Fick, didn’t right away go back a telephone name or e mail despatched Monday. An legal professional for McCarrick has no longer but been indexed in the Wisconsin case.

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit nationwide carrier program that puts newshounds in native newsrooms to record on undercovered problems. Follow Venhuizen on Twitter.