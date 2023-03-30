Ex-Boston officer charged with assaulting cop in Jan. 6 riot

BOSTON — A former Boston police officer was once arrested Thursday on fees that he assaulted a police officer after storming the U.S. Capitol with the mob of President Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Joseph Robert Fisher is accused of pushing a chair right into a Capitol police officer throughout the development because the officer was once working after every other rioter who deployed pepper spray, in step with courtroom paperwork. Moments later, Fisher additionally “engaged in a physical assault” in opposition to the officer, which ended with Fisher at the flooring, an FBI agent wrote in the courtroom papers.

A present Boston police officer helped investigators establish Fisher in images, the agent wrote.

The 52-year-old was once arrested at his house in Plymouth, Massachusetts and launched on prerequisites after an preliminary courtroom look Thursday. Fisher retired in 2016 after serving greater than twenty years in the police pressure, together with as a part of the Ok-9 unit, a division spokesperson stated.

He’s charged with assaulting an officer, obstruction of legislation enforcement all through a civil dysfunction and different crimes. The Associated Press despatched an e-mail to an lawyer who represented Fisher for his preliminary look in Boston.

Fisher is amongst a number of folks charged in the riot who have been operating or prior to now labored in legislation enforcement on Jan. 6. The rioter who gained the longest sentence up to now — 10 years in jail — was once a retired New York City police officer who used a steel flagpole to attack an officer.

Also on Thursday, government arrested a Colorado guy who prosecutors say was once a part of a bunch of rioters who violently driven in opposition to officials desperately looking to shield the Capitol from the indignant mob in a tunnel.

Jonathan Grace, of Colorado Springs, faces fees together with legal civil dysfunction. The 49-year-old may be meant to seem in courtroom on Thursday in Denver. No lawyer was once instantly indexed for him in courtroom data.

Surveillance video presentations Grace getting into a tunnel the place officials have been covered up as they attempted to overcome again the mob. Grace may also be observed hanging his head down and the usage of his frame to push in unison with different rioters in opposition to the police line, government say. As the rioters driven, considered one of officials screamed in ache whilst being overwhelmed between a protect and a door body in one of the crucial harrowing scenes from the riot, in step with courtroom paperwork.

After officials at one level controlled to transparent rioters out of the tunnel, Grace watched as different rioters dragged a D.C. police officer out of the tunnel and brutally attacked him, government say. He then re-joined the rioters pushing in opposition to the police line and retreated simplest after officials sprayed a chemical irritant on the crowd, in step with courtroom paperwork.

They sign up for more or less 1,000 individuals who have charged with federal crimes in the riot that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory and left dozens of cops injured. All of the instances are being prosecuted in Washington D.C.’s federal courtroom and government proceed to make new arrests almost each week.

More than 540 defendants have pleaded responsible. Dozens extra were convicted by means of judges or juries after trials. More than 440 were sentenced, with over part getting phrases of imprisonment starting from seven days to ten years.

Associated Press creator Michael Kunzelman contributed to this document.

(*6*)Follow the AP’s protection of the Capitol riot at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege.