Ex-Bills player has wild excuse for playoff loss to Bengals, says snow hurt Buffalo and a dome would’ve helped





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags Getting a house recreation within the playoffs is meant to be a massive benefit for a cold-weathered crew like Buffalo, however it sounds as if, that wasn’t the case in January when the visiting Bengals destroyed the Bills within the divisional spherical. At least one Bills player from that recreation concept the elements was once a DISADVANTAGE. Just earlier than the beginning of the competition, primary snowstorm hit Western New York, and that snow endured falling for the simpler a part of all 4 quarters. Although you would suppose the snow could be a bonus for Buffalo, former Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie mentioned it in reality hurt the crew and that the Bills would were if the sport were performed indoors. “If we were in a dome it would have been a totally different game,” McKenzie mentioned on a contemporary episode of the “Go Long” podcast with Tyler Dunne. If you suppose this appears like a loopy excuse, so does Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals receiver, who completed the playoff recreation with 61 receiving yards and a landing, identified on Twitter that the Bills recreation was once his FIRST time ever taking part in within the snow. The Bengals jumped out to a 14-0 lead within the first quarter earlier than coasting to a 27-10 victory. According to McKenzie, the snow bogged down the Bills’ passing assault, which was once a massive downside as a result of Buffalo did not precisely have a flooring recreation that would pick out up the slack. “I’ll tell you this: That snow had a lot to do with it,” McKenzie mentioned of the loss. “Let’s be real, our run game wasn’t the best run game. … We didn’t have a run game, so the snow was a big deal because we pass the ball.” Please test the opt-in field to recognize that you want to to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye fixed in your inbox. Sorry! There was once an error processing your subscription. Although the snow bogged down the Bills, the Bengals did not have any problems shifting the ball. Joe Burrow threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns within the win whilst Joe Mixon completed the sport with 105 dashing yards and a landing at the flooring. According to McKenzie, the Bengals have been in a position to throw the ball within the snow as a result of they saved issues easy. “The Bengals ran basic routes,” McKenzie mentioned. “Maybe we should’ve done that, ran basic routes, like out routes, go balls, instead of running routes that you have to be going lateral or coming back to the football, or turning and running curls and things like that.”McKenzie, who stuck two passes for 10 yards in opposition to the Bengals, additionally mentioned that Josh Allen struggled together with his ball placement. “Everybody says ‘Oh, the Bengals caught the ball, they ran, Joe Burrow threw the ball just fine, their receivers caught the ball just fine.’ But Joe Burrow and Josh are just two different type of guys,” McKenzie mentioned. “Josh has a cannon and that’s how he throws a football. Josh has touch every now and then, but he wants to sling the football. And that was kind of tough for him, getting the balls in the right spots, receivers getting open because of the routes we ran.”If there may be wind and snow within the climate forecast, you would suppose that would like the man with the “cannon” for an arm, however it sounds as if that wasn’t the case. McKenzie additionally mentioned falling in the back of so temporarily within the first quarter appeared to deflate the crew although there was once nonetheless quite a lot of time left within the recreation. “Once we got down 14, everyone was kind of like ‘ughhhh,'” the receiver mentioned. The just right news for McKenzie is that he most likely may not have to play within the snow in any respect this yr. The receiver, who was once reduce via the Bills in March, gets to spend the 2023 season taking part in in a dome after signing with the Colts. Over the general 5 weeks of the common season, the Colts will best play one out of doors recreation, and in a twist, that recreation can be in Cincinnati, because of this if McKenzie is compelled to play within the snow in 2023, it’ll most likely as soon as once more come in opposition to the Bengals. 