Evidence shows former Presidente Supermarkets partner was near crime scene, detective says

MIAMI – Manuel Marin’s mobile phone was near the crime scene, a detective mentioned on Monday in Miami-Dade County court docket, because the Cuban-American businessman stands trial over an alleged murder-for-hire plot in 2011.

Detectives accused a trio — Roberto Isaac, Alexis Vila Perdomo, and Ariel Gandulla — of abducting Camilo Salazar, 43, in Coconut Grove, torturing him, and killing him earlier than the use of fuel to burn part of his frame off Okeechobee Road near the Everglades

Marin’s “phone pinged off of a tower which was located just north of the crime scene,” retired Miami-Dade Detective William Hladky mentioned all over his testimony in court docket concerning the cellular ping knowledge that detectives collected as proof within the case.

Gandulla, sometimes called Ariel Sarria, additionally testified on Monday. He mentioned he noticed Marin in his blue Mercedes-Benz all over Salazar’s kidnapping. He had already testified towards Isaac and Vila Perdomo.

“I didn’t do enough to help somebody,” Gandulla mentioned in Spanish about his motivation for pleading accountable to the abduction.

Attorney Jose M. Quiñon, a former Assistant State Attorney in Miami-Dade County who’s protecting Marin, mentioned there may be proof that his consumer was in Bimini at the day of the homicide.

Marin’s then-wife, Jenny Marin, testified remaining week that Salazar, an inner dressmaker from Coconut Grove who was married to Daisy Holcombe, was killed after her husband discovered she had an affair with him that lasted about two years.

Marin, a former Presidente Supermarkets partner, surrendered to government in 2018 at a U.S. embassy in Spain to stand fees for the June 1, 2011 homicide.

Prosecutors charged Marin with second-degree homicide and conspiracy to dedicate kidnapping and homicide. After his arraignment on Nov. 20, 2018, his trial was set for July 9, 2019, however there have been delays over time, and a few had been associated with the pandemic.

In 2019, a jury discovered Isaac accountable of second-degree homicide and conspiracy to dedicate kidnapping and homicide, and Vila Perdomo accountable of conspiracy to dedicate kidnapping and homicide. A pass judgement on sentenced Isaac to existence in jail and Vila Perdomo to fifteen years in jail.

As a part of a plea settlement, a pass judgement on sentenced Gandulla to 36 months in jail, which he served. The Florida Department of Corrections launched him on April 11, 2022.

Marin became 69 in January whilst within the custody of Miami corrections. Records display he’s being held on the Metrowest Detention Center. Testimony is scheduled to renew on Tuesday morning.

