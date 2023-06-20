Evidence in Trump Documents Case Hints at Further Investigations

The federal prosecutors overseeing the categorized paperwork case in opposition to former President Donald J. Trump stated in courtroom papers on Friday that the proof they’re poised to offer the protection as a part of the standard means of discovery contained information about “ongoing investigations” that would “identify uncharged individuals.”

The courtroom papers — a regular request to position a protecting order at the discovery subject matter — contained no clarification about what the ones different inquiries could be or whether or not they had been associated with the indictment detailing fees in opposition to Mr. Trump of illegally protecting dozens of nationwide protection paperwork and obstructing the federal government’s efforts to get them again. The papers additionally didn’t determine who the uncharged folks had been.

Still, the connection with proceeding investigations was once the primary overt advice — then again imprecise — that different felony circumstances may just emerge from the paintings that the particular suggest Jack Smith has achieved in bringing the Espionage Act and obstruction indictment in opposition to Mr. Trump in Miami closing week.

Mr. Smith could also be overseeing the parallel investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to opposite his election loss in 2020 and the following attack at the Capitol by way of a mob of his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.