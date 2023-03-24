Everything to know about the killing of Tristyn Bailey

The frame of Tristyn Bailey, 13, was once came upon on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021, hours after the teen was once reported lacking by way of her circle of relatives. She have been stabbed and slashed, over and again and again.

Aiden Fucci, then 14, was once arrested on a first-degree homicide fee in the dying of Bailey. In February 2023, simply earlier than jury variety was once to start. Fucci modified his plea to in charge. He now faces sentencing of a minimal of 40 years to existence.

- Advertisement -

Here’s what took place, that night time and in the months in a while.

Facing 40 to existence:Sentencing segment on for Aiden Fucci, 16, who stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 instances

‘Why God, why?’:Tristyn Bailey’s circle of relatives describes endless torment Aiden Fucci has put them thru

- Advertisement -

More:Takeaways from first day of Aiden Fucci’s sentencing segment in Tristyn Bailey slaying

Who is Tristyn Bailey?

Tristyn Bailey was once one of 5 youngsters of Stacy and Forrest Bailey. She lived in Durbin Crossing in northwest St. Johns County and was once a scholar and cheerleader at Patriot Oaks Academy.

‘Our candy woman’:Tristyn Bailey remembered as any individual who introduced ‘existence to everybody round her’

- Advertisement -

The Tristyn Bailey case:How a group knitted in combination by way of tragedy supported a circle of relatives in grief

‘Tristyn Bailey Strong!’As Aiden Fucci learns destiny, ‘Bailey 7’ urges for Tristyn’s legacy no longer to be forgotten

Who is Aiden Fucci?

Aiden Sean Fucci, 14 at the time of the killing, was once a fellow scholar at Patriot Oaks and lived close to Bailey. Fucci’s female friend and different pals instructed investigators that Fucci incessantly talked about killing other folks and in particular mentioned he deliberate to drag a random individual into the woods and stab them. While the data of minors beneath the age of 18 are sealed, State Attorney for the seventh Circuit R.J. Larizza mentioned Fucci didn’t have a previous prison file.

Fantasies of homicide:Witnesses in Tristyn Bailey murder case say Aiden Fucci talked about stabbing any individual to dying

How did Tristyn Bailey die?

On the night time of her dying, a chum mentioned Fucci requested for Bailey’s quantity, in accordance to police experiences. He satisfied her to go away house and meet at a chum’s house, and video photos from a place of abode presentations two other folks believed to be Fucci and Bailey strolling east on Saddlestone Drive close to the space the place her frame was once later discovered towards the finish of a retention pond. An hour and 45 mins later, the similar video turns out to display Fucci heading again, by myself, wearing his footwear.

An post-mortem published Tristyn had 114 “stab or cutting wounds about her head, neck, shoulders, arms, hands and back,” in accordance to an unredacted warrant affidavit launched by way of the State Attorney. At least 49 of them had been defensive wounds, the clinical examiner mentioned.

What took place to Tristyn Bailey?Court data element what took place the night time she was once killed

What took place that night time:What we know about the dying of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

Timeline:Events in the disappearance, dying of Florida 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

What does Aiden Fucci say took place the night time Tristyn Bailey died?

In Fucci’s arrest record, he showed being with Bailey at a mutual pal’s area and leaving along with her at about 1:10 a.m. on May 9, 2021. He mentioned he walked round awhile till getting to his Castledale Court house at about 3:30 a.m.

But an investigator mentioned Fucci saved converting his tale. Finally, Fucci mentioned they were given into an issue and he driven Bailey to the flooring, the place she struck her head.

What was once Aiden Fucci charged with?

Fucci was once arrested on a fee of second-degree homicide in Bailey’s dying. The State Attorney’s Office for the seventh Circuit later upgraded the fee to first-degree homicide, premeditated, due to the brutality of the crime. Fucci was once charged as an grownup.

Did Aiden Fucci post a Snapchat selfie?

Yes. During the seek for the lacking Bailey, an investigator spotted a Snapchat message by way of Fucci appearing him in the backseat of a patrol automotive taking a selfie and protecting up a peace signal. The message mentioned, “Hey guys has inybody [sic] seen Tristyn lately.” One of the responses learn, “You were with her Aiden u know what happened to her.”

What was once the proof in opposition to Fucci?

A greenback knife with a lacking tip was once present in the pond close to her frame matched a fraction lodged in Bailey’s scalp and was once known as Fucci’s. There is safety video and DNA proof. Also in his house had been rainy footwear and clothes with blood on them in his room, blood and mud on the drain by way of the toilet sink and rainy denim denims in a laundry basket. An empty knife sheath was once present in his room, and a pocket book with violent drawings. Cellphone data and emails, Snapchats, recorded telephone calls and texts from prison and interviews with pals, circle of relatives, academics and fellow inmates all are additional proof in the case.

Aiden Fucci trial:Questions and solutions in the St. Johns County youngster’s homicide case

What did Fucci’s pals say about him?

In interviews with investigators, Fucci’s female friend mentioned he incessantly carried a knife with him and talked about killing other folks or even her. He would arise from in the back of her and fake to slit her throat. But she and different pals mentioned they by no means took it significantly. She additionally mentioned he claimed to listen voices in his head when he was once indignant. He did inform the court docket he was once on anti-depressants.

In the sentencing lawsuits, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kurt Hannon famous that Fucci’s absolute best pal and female friend each and every described him as having a fascination with knives, carried one with him and confirmed them off. He even named them “Picker” and “Poker.”

Fucci mentioned he’s ‘listening to voices’:Will or not it’s a component of sentencing segment in woman’s dying?

Why was once Crystal Smith, Aiden Fucci’s mom, arrested?

Video surveillance at the Fucci house the day after the killing captured Crystal Lane Smith, Fucci’s mom, taking a couple of denims from Fucci’s bed room into the adjoining toilet, and the video seems to display her scrubbing the denims.

That night time, Fucci was once positioned along with his folks in a recorded St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office protecting room. Smith requested Fucci if he was once certain not anything was once on his garments from the night time earlier than, in accordance to the Sheriff’s Office. “I don’t think so, why?” Fucci requested. The warrant mentioned Smith “could be observed giving [Fucci] a questioning look and whispered ‘Blood.’”

Police positioned the denims in Fucci’s bed room throughout a seek warrant. The denims and the drain of the toilet sink examined certain for the presence of blood, the affidavit said.

Crystal Smith was once arrested in June on a fee of tampering with proof in the case.

Scrubbing away proof?Aiden Fucci’s mom charged with tampering with proof in Tristyn Bailey’s killing

What incidents has Aiden Fucci been keen on whilst in prison?

Sheriff’s Office incident experiences file a couple of cases of Fucci being keen on fights, having contraband, bullying inmates out of their commissary pieces, threatening them and being combative with guards and making threats in opposition to them. He has had to be pepper-sprayed and restrained on a couple of instance. An inmate additionally mentioned Fucci asserted that he was once “real” as a result of he stabbed a woman face to face, in contrast to others who resorted to taking pictures any individual.

What imaginable sentence does Aiden Fucci face?

Although he was once charged as an grownup with first-degree homicide, due to being a juvenile he isn’t eligible for the dying penalty. He does face 40 years to existence in jail. After serving 25 years of a existence time period, the pass judgement on can overview the chance of a lighter sentence, in accordance to Florida legislation.

Guilty:Aiden Fucci adjustments plea in 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey’s stabbing dying

Aiden Fucci in charge plea:Tristyn Bailey circle of relatives, others reply to wonder exchange of plea

Contributors: Scott Butler, Teresa Stepzinski, Florida Times-Union; Sheldon Gardner, Colleen Michele Jones, St. Augustine Record