‘Everwood’ star Treat Williams passes away at 71 in motorcycle accident







Treat Williams, the prolific actor perfect identified for taking part in Dr. Andy Brown on Greg Berlanti’s Everwood and George Berger on Hair, handed away on June twelfth after being concerned in a motorcycle accident. He was once 71.

Williams’ circle of relatives issued a commentary to Deadline, which partly reads, “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. … To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

The dying was once showed to PEOPLE by way of Williams’ agent of 15 years Barry McPherson.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson says. “I`m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

“He was an actor`s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He`s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson continues. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He`s been so happy with the work that I got him. He`s had a balanced career.”

Jacob Gribble, the hearth leader for Dorset, Vermont, instructed PEOPLE that the accident befell round 5 p.m. on Monday, June twelfth on Route 30 by way of Long Trail Auto close to Dorset, Vermont. The crash apparently concerned Williams and one Honda SUV driving force, who didn’t see the motorcycle turning around the bend. Williams was once flung from his motorcycle and airlifted to Albany Medical Center, New York by way of helicopter, however was once pronounced useless upon arrival.

The driving force of the SUV, who was once unhurt, was once now not referenced additional. The assigned law enforcement officials mentioned that investigation into the collision was once ongoing, and that they’d go back to the scene to procedure the development and proof additional.

The actor’s occupation spanned just about a part century. In 1975, he debuted in the mystery Deadly Hero. From there, he started to tackle extra movie roles, together with 1976`s The Ritz and The Eagle Has Landed. The actor’s easy efficiency in the movie model of ‘Hair’, in response to a Broadway musical of the similar title was once his large damage – incomes him his first Golden Globe nomination.

Treat additionally had an extended and a success stint on Broadway. He began off as an understudy to the 4 male leads of ‘Grease’. Within a few weeks, he was once up on level and acting! He would later seem in six Broadway displays from 1974-2001, gathering a number of feathers in his cap together with Follies, Love Letters and the unique manufacturing of The Pirates of Penzance.

The star was once a well-seasoned skilled by the point he carried out in Everwood in 2002, the display with which his title was simultaneous in the ultimate twenty years.

Williams was the kindly Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown at the WB display, and enthusiasts appeared to assume the actor suited the position completely. He starred on Everwood for all 4 seasons, and earned two Screen Actors` Guild nominations for remarkable efficiency by way of a male actor.

Williams appeared to experience his lifestyles in Vermont, and frequently used to post on social media, sharing his appreciation and gratitude of his farm, nation lifestyles and on a regular basis dwelling in Vermont. His ultimate tweet got here not up to an hour sooner than his dying.

“I’ve always had an enormous love for Vermont, both in winter and summer. There was something incredibly special about it to me, and the people here are incredibly honest, real, and good-humored,” he instructed an interviewer in 2022. “There’s also always something new to discover somewhere on a dirt road that you’ve never traveled on before. Every day I wake up so grateful to see the view that I see out of my window and to be living up here.”

(With inputs from PEOPLE, NBC (*71*) and Deadline)





