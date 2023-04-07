Evers signs pension sweetener law for jail guards | Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Jail guards in Wisconsin can now buy into a better pension.

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed a new law that includes jail guards into Wisconsin’s “protective occupation participants” in the Wisconsin Retirement System.

“Protective status allows our county jailers to decide if they want to receive duty disability insurance and early retirement because of the nature of their jobs. County jailers often face difficult, dangerous situations in a high stress environment. I firmly believe that they should be eligible for these benefits if they so choose,” Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said.

Police officers, firefighters, and prison guards in Wisconsin are already considered “protective participants.”

Being a “protective participant” means jail guards can now retire in their 50s, and can get disability for on-the-job injuries.

Sheriffs across the state, as well as Gov. Evers, said the new pension perk will help local jails recruit and retain guards.

“Ensuring adequate and safe staffing in our county jails and across our justice system is critical to keeping our communities and our state safe, and I appreciate the bipartisan work that happened with local leaders and stakeholders over the years to bring this bill to fruition,” the governor said.

The change won’t cost taxpayers more.

Jail guards will have to pay for their portion of the pension buy-in, as well as their enhanced disability coverage.

“There is no increased cost to the county taxpayer when a county jailer chooses these benefits. The act also allows jailers to opt-out of protective status if they do not want to assume these costs,” Marklein added.

The sweetener legislation passed unanimously in both the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate.