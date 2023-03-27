Everman, Texas police to give updates Monday in search for missing 6-year-old boy

Everman police plan to cling a press convention Monday afternoon to give updates and solution questions in regards to the search for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

A news convention is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Updates can be posted right here.

A Texas Amber Alert used to be issued Saturday for Noel, who government say has serious disabilities and has now not been noticed since November. The alert used to be changed to an Endangered Missing Persons alert after it used to be found out that Noel’s mom left the rustic on a global flight with out him, police stated.

Anyone with information is requested to name police at 817-293-2923. Everman police even have arrange an electronic mail cope with for pointers at [email protected]

Video from a prior press convention hung on Sunday is under:

This is a creating tale.