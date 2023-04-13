Everman police chief talks the search for Noel

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer sat down with WFAA to speak about 6-year-old Noel’s case, its demanding situations and the key to fixing the case.

EVERMAN, Texas — New movies of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez display a smiling boy who giggled ceaselessly.

Noel's foster mom, Patricia Paris, filmed the giggly kid when she cared for him for just a little greater than a 12 months. Off digital camera Wednesday, Paris instructed WFAA Noel was once a "sweet, playful child" she deeply cared for.

Paris mentioned she is devastated through what can have took place to Noel and needs justice for the boy.

In a one-on-one interview with WFAA Wednesday, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer gave an replace on the case, which is now a demise investigation.

"We need to find him. We really do," Spencer mentioned

Spencer, who leads a small division of 18 officials, described the paintings that has long gone into the case. In addition to serving as the police division’s chief, Spencer is the town supervisor of the small the town of slightly below 6,000 other people.

Spencer mentioned for just about a month, he and investigators have spent lengthy hours seeking to search for clues that might cause them to the boy.

"This is an incredible case. This isn't something I think any of us would've expected," Spencer mentioned. "It's just been one of those cases when you think you've figured it out, you get thrown another curveball on it."

Investigators on the case continuously paintings past due into the night time, and continuously, the paintings is going house with them all the way through off-hours, Spencer mentioned.

“It’s a jigsaw puzzle. It’s been really challenging. I think the most difficult part of it is there’s so many bits of information in so many places. This whole case is about finding the needle in the haystack, really,” Spencer mentioned. “It doesn’t feel like it has stopped.”

Investigators have dominated out the chance of the kid being with some other relative, trafficked or bought.

Despite demanding situations and bringing up a loss of bodily proof, Spencer mentioned they’re nearer to discovering Noel’s frame these days than they had been final week.

This week, new information led investigators to imagine human stays had been provide one day in a makeshift shed close to the belongings the place his circle of relatives as soon as lived.

After investigators excavated a concrete shed in the yard of the Wisteria Drive house, cadaver canine alerted to positive topsoil spaces, together with a work of carpet Noel’s stepfather, Arshdeep Singh, allegedly dumped the night time ahead of Noel’s fast circle of relatives flew out of the nation.

Police mentioned not anything forensic was once discovered and so they could not point out in particular whether or not Noel’s stays had been probably there at one level.

“The search that we did the other day back at the home where the dogs detected the human remains, that was a solidifying point for us,” Spencer mentioned. “We have multiple dogs alerting to the carpet, where the patio is now. It puts our mind at ease that we’re on the right path, and we’re going in the right direction, so we’re gonna keep pursuing that.”

Police have received some knowledge thru quite a lot of search warrants, however now not it all, Spencer mentioned.

Soon-to-come knowledge from laptops, cell phones, and different cellular gadgets belonging to Noel’s mom, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh and his stepfather might be the key to find the kid’s frame.

“It’s finding that one small piece of evidence that’s really gonna lead us there,” Spencer mentioned. “I would imagine wherever this is, it’s an area that they would’ve felt comfortable with and protected in.”

When requested if knowledge gathered to this point in the investigation has allowed them to pinpoint a selected location, Spencer declined to offer information, bringing up the want to offer protection to the investigation.

Police and volunteers with TEXSAR are anticipated to start extra searches this Friday, and the searches will most probably proceed thru the weekend, Spencer mentioned.

Spencer mentioned new knowledge will cause them to pinpoint particular search spaces so as to make the absolute best use in their assets.

“Finding him is gonna reveal a lot more to this case and give us the answers that we’ve been looking for,” Spencer said. “Finding out how he died, was there any trauma, did he die from neglect or abuse?”

Spencer, a father of 3 kids, mentioned he feels a deep reference to the case, particularly when he thinks about the bodily and developmental disabilities Noel suffered from. Spencer mentioned the case is not like another he’s ever taken on in the previous.