Eurovision 2023: How to Watch and What to Know

Follow our reside protection of the 2023 Eurovision ultimate.

The Eurovision Song Contest has been an annual fixture within the international pop calendar since 1956 — except for 2020, when the contest took an enforced Covid-19 hole yr — and this month, the contest takes position in Liverpool, England.

Organized through public broadcasters accumulated within the Switzerland-based European Broadcasting Union, Eurovision is a colourful, fiercely contested pageant by which each and every collaborating nation sends an act to carry out an authentic tune that’s not than 3 mins. The winner is determined through vote on the finish of the “grand final.”

More than 160 million audience from the world over watched remaining yr’s contest — for comparability, the Super Bowl this yr drew 113 million viewers — and Eurovision’s recognition continues to develop incessantly. Eurovision has even begun to make inroads within the United States, a rustic most often immune to the development’s flamboyant party of father song.