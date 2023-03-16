Erik ten Hag’s Predicted XI for tonight’s clash with Real Betis

Manchester United are again in motion away to La Liga facet Real Betis within the Europa League, last-16 this night time, with the Red Devils heading into that assembly in Seville with a good-looking, 4-1 lead from the primary leg.





In what’s United’s penultimate recreation sooner than the scary world wreck – with an FA Cup quarter-final clash at house to Fulham to come back on Sunday – Erik ten Hag shall be hoping to revel in a easy trip later as of late, with the Premier League facet’s three-goal benefit definitely set to turn out unassailable.

Despite the power in their place within the tie, it looks like the previous Ajax boss is not going to shuffle his pack too very much judging through the power of the travelling party he has decided on, with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Zidane Iqbal having been left in the back of regardless of what would were a conceivable probability of recreation time.

The top-four hopefuls were reinforced through the return of January arrival Marcel Sabitzer, despite the fact that each Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are absent via damage and sickness, respectively, whilst fellow ahead Anthony Martial isn’t but in a position to go back to motion.





What will Man United’s beginning XI be vs Betis?

With that workforce news in thoughts, Football FanCast had predicted simply how Ten Hag’s males will lineup this night, following the entertaining stalemate in opposition to Southampton on Sunday.

We are expecting that there shall be simply two alterations from the facet that performed out a goalless draw in opposition to the Saints, with membership captain Harry Maguire prone to be the one trade to the backline, with skilled ace Raphael Varane set to be passed a well-earned leisure.

As for the midfield, Ten Hag appears to be like prone to take a large chance on each Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro regardless of the pair being only one recreation clear of suspension, with the latter guy not able to characteristic in opposition to the Cottagers this weekend following his dismissal final day out.

With Fernandes in line to tackle a deeper position as soon as once more, that might see United’s “luxury talent” Jadon Sancho – as described through journalist Rob Blanchette – deployed in a complicated midfield berth, with Ten Hag admitting that the Englishman can “make the difference” in that unfastened position.

As for the ahead line, the rising listing of absentees may just effectively see promising teen Facundo Pellistri passed his first get started for the membership, with the Uruguayan set to be joined through Wout Weghorst and Marcus Rashford in that slightly makeshift, attacking trio.