Eric Adams Says He’s a Progressive. Democrats Beg to Differ.

But some citizens had been disillusioned via his new course for town. Mr. Adams has got rid of homeless encampments, pledged to take away mentally unwell other folks from the streets involuntarily, defended using stop-and-frisk policing and resisted calls to shut the Rikers Island prison advanced via 2027. He was once additionally counseled via town’s primary police union, just a yr after the gang sponsored President Donald J. Trump’s re-election bid, and lately equipped officials with beneficiant raises as a part of a brand new eight-year, $5.5 billion exertions contract.

In the Crown Heights and East New York neighborhoods of Brooklyn, response to Mr. Adams’s efficiency was once combined. Older citizens tended to fortify the mayor, praising his effort, his power and his devotion to public protection.

“He’s fighting for the city, keeping the city cleaner, there’s plenty of police all around,” stated Garfield Miller, 65, a wood worker who lives in East New York, and stated he voted for Mr. Adams. Vibert David, 66, and his brother, Asworth David, 65, additionally voted for Mr. Adams, and stated they’d enthusiastically achieve this once more.

“You got to be visible,” Vibert David stated. “As an old officer, he’s doing good.”

But others accused the mayor of attempting to clear up the entirety with extra police, and stated he was once now not doing sufficient to ease town’s issues of homelessness, psychological sickness and loss of reasonably priced housing.

“He parties at 3 a.m. when he’s supposed to be helping the city,” stated Ineze Thompson, 25, a barista who lives in Washington Heights in Manhattan.

On Friday, Mr. Adams was once faced with extra direct blowback: When he started talking on the CUNY School of Law commencement rite, many graduates turned their backs to him.

“When the mayor is cutting things like libraries and schools, it really begs the question: Who is the constituency who he feels accountable to, and what is the legacy he wants to leave behind?” stated Sochie Nnaemeka, the director of the Working Families Party in New York.