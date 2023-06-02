Eric Adams Loves to Tell a Good Story. It Might Even Be True.

If there may be something that Mayor Eric Adams has proven in his upward push to energy in New York City, it’s that he is aware of the worth of telling a excellent tale.

There was once the only concerning the circle of relatives’s puppy rat, Mickey, and the only concerning the gang combat, when he were given hit within the head with a bat with a nail in it.

And simply closing week, Mr. Adams recalled a new element from the oft-told tale of his teenage arrest: Soon after he was once taken into custody, he mentioned, the police found out he was once sporting faux gold chains.

“I used to go and sell them on Canal Street to the tourists,” he mentioned at a neighborhood match. “Listen, the statute of limitations is over.”