Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway

Environment officials in Connecticut killed a moose Friday after it wandered onto the grounds at a Connecticut airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Environmental officials killed moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a significant airport.

The moose was once noticed Friday morning wandering alongside a highway at Bradley International Airport. Officials made up our minds to place the animal down, bringing up protection issues for air vacationers and drivers alongside a close-by freeway.

- Advertisement -

“When moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways it can be a public safety concern and both DEEP and airport staff are authorized to euthanize a moose if deemed necessary,” James Fowler a spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection stated in a commentary.

The animal by no means breached the fringe fence that protects the airport’s runways, and no flights have been affected. The animal had no longer been injured. It’s unclear why the animal may just no longer be moved. DEEP didn’t in an instant reply to a request for added remark Sunday.

The DEEP estimates there are between 100-150 moose in Connecticut.

- Advertisement -

Airport spokeswoman Alisa Sisic stated officials repeatedly observe threats from flora and fauna within the space and “have complete methods to make sure that the airport is ready to maintain any wildlife-related scenarios.”

Bradley International Airport is New England’s second-largest airport, at the back of handiest Logan in Boston and serves Connecticut and western Massachusetts.