THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Entergy Texas, Inc. board of administrators has declared a quarterly dividend fee of $0.3359375 in keeping with proportion on its Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2023, to shareholders of document as of April 4, 2023.

- Advertisement -

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) supplies electrical energy to almost 500,000 consumers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 electrical corporate. Entergy is a Fortune 500 corporate that powers existence for three million consumers via our running firms in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We’re making an investment within the reliability and resilience of the power machine whilst serving to our area transition to cleaner, extra environment friendly power answers. With roots in our communities for greater than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally identified chief in sustainability and company citizenship. Since 2018, we now have delivered greater than $100 million in financial advantages every 12 months to native communities via philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has roughly 12,000 staff. For the most recent news from Entergy, discuss with the Newsroom.

Cision

- Advertisement -

View unique content material to obtain multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-texas-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-preferred-stock-301781227.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation