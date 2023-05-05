Emmitt Smith discusses Cowboys offseason, potential Ezekiel Elliott return, catching Eagles, and more





Emmitt Smith is regarded as through many to be the best working again within the historical past of the National Football League (NFL). He boasts an exceptional resume that comes with quite a lot of data and accomplishments. For example, Smith holds the listing for probably the most occupation dashing yards in NFL historical past, with an outstanding 18,355 yards. Furthermore, he’s the one participant within the league’s historical past to rack up 17,000 occupation dashing yards. Smith additionally led the NFL in dashing yards 4 instances in a span of 5 years and crowned the league in dashing touchdowns 3 times in a span of 4 years.

In addition, Smith leads all working backs in occupation dashing touchdowns, with an out of this world 164 touchdowns. He could also be 2d in NFL historical past on the subject of overall touchdowns scored, with simplest Jerry Rice scoring more (208 touchdowns). Smith is the one participant within the league’s historical past to post 3 seasons with 19 or more touchdowns. He additionally holds the NFL listing for probably the most video games in a season with a landing and probably the most video games in a season with a dashing landing; he set the latter listing in 1995. Furthermore, Smith and Rice are the one two non-kickers within the NFL’s historical past to attain 1,000 occupation issues.

A member of the All-Decade Team of the Nineteen Nineties, Smith rushed for 1,000 yards in a season an NFL-record 11 consecutive instances. The 1993 NFL MVP, Smith used to be an All-Pro 4 instances and made the Pro Bowl 8 instances. Smith’s postseason luck could also be noteworthy. He these days holds a number of postseason data, together with occupation dashing yards (1,586), dashing touchdowns (19), consecutive video games with a dashing landing (9), and 100-yard dashing video games (seven).

