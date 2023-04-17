Embattled former professional guardian Traci Hudson found “unresponsive”

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The I-Team has realized troubling new tendencies when it comes to a former professional guardian who’s scheduled to face trial on more than one prison fees early subsequent month.

The Pinellas County State’s Attorney’s Office requested the pass judgement on to factor an arrest warrant for former professional guardian Traci Hudson after she failed to turn up for a court docket listening to ultimate week. That listening to concerned two new prison fees. But her lawyer stated there used to be a just right reason why she wasn’t in court docket.

For greater than 3 years, Traci Hudson has been required to wait court docket hearings after being charged with exploitation, robbery, and perjury involving aged sufferers beneath her care.

Her circumstances have been reviewed through the Pinellas County Inspector General’s Office, which produced a scathing 77-page file outlining allegations Hudson abused and exploited court-appointed wards beneath her care.

But ultimate Tuesday, she failed to turn up for court docket to stand two new fees filed through prosecutors ultimate week of exploitation of an aged grownup.

“Defense counsel and I had an agreement that he was going to bring his client in on April 11th, that same day, to turn herself in on those two new charges,” stated Assistant State’s Attorney Renee Bauer.

On the ground, unresponsive

A Pinellas Park Police file stated that on April 11th at 2:46 pm, Hudson’s daughter grew involved in regards to the neglected court docket look and requested for a welfare take a look at at a Marriott Hotel, which used to be Hudson’s ultimate identified location. Hudson used to be found “on the floor unresponsive.”

WFTS Exterior shot of the Marriott resort in Pinellas Park, Florida.

Her daughter instructed police her mom used to be dealing with 15 years in jail for exploitation fees.

According to the file, “there was a substantial likelihood that Hudson attempted to commit suicide” and that Hudson met Baker Act standards and used to be hospitalized.

The Baker Act, often known as “The Florida Mental Health Act,” is some way to supply folks with emergency products and services and brief detention for as much as 72 hours for psychological well being exam if any person is thought to be a threat to themselves or others.

“She’s done nothing wrong other than have an emergency medical situation, which happens every day,” stated lawyer Richard McKyton, who represents Hudson in her felony circumstances.

McKyton equipped information to the pass judgement on appearing that Hudson continues to be hospitalized.

The prosecutor requested the pass judgement on to have Hudson arrested after she is launched from the sanatorium.

“What we have here and what happened in that hotel room on April 11th, the state’s position is, it shows her desire to avoid prosecution,” Bauer stated.

GPS tracking upon discharge from the sanatorium

WFTS Traci Hudson seems in court docket in 2021.

The pass judgement on changed the situation of Hudson’s bond when she’s launched from the sanatorium.

“She’ll be outfitted with a GPS and she’s to remain at home, come to court and go to her lawyer’s office, and that’s it. No more hotel rooms for Ms. Hudson,” stated Judge Susan St. James.

With the brand new counts, Hudson faces 20 prison fees which might lead to a sentence of as much as 135 years if she is convicted on all counts. Hudson has some other court docket listening to scheduled for April 24th.

The pass judgement on stated she has to wait the listening to until she’s nonetheless within the sanatorium.

Hudson’s trial is scheduled to start May 2nd.

