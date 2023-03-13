Elvis: Friends in Dallas still meet to talk about The King

DALLAS — Every week in North Dallas, two pals get in combination for burgers.

Charles Stone and Sam Thompson had been assembly for lunch for 6 years, however they are saying they wouldn’t be pals and not would have even met in the event that they didn’t have one exceptional factor in not unusual.

Both males labored for Elvis and have been a part of the interior circle Elvis referred to as TCB, Taking Care of Business. In reality, each males got TCB necklaces via Elvis, an honor handiest bestowed upon the ones closest to him.

“When he gave me my TCB, I almost cried,” Stone mentioned. “That was probably my most sensitive moment ever with Elvis Presley.”

Stone was once touring with Frank Sinatra when Colonel Parker, Elvis’ supervisor, referred to as him in Alabama and requested him to come sign up for Elvis’ excursion.

"When I got the call to do that, I thought I'd died and gone to heaven," Stone mentioned.

Thompson was once operating because the deputy sheriff in Memphis when his sister, Linda, began relationship Elvis in 1972. After assembly, Elvis’ requested Thompson to come paintings as his bodyguard.

Thompson and Elvis turned into just right pals and Elvis even purchased Thompson a area close to Graceland so the 2 may spend extra time in combination.

"I'd go over, we'd sit up all night long and we'd read the Bible," Thompson mentioned. "And he'd talk about philosophy and talk about religion and talk about life in general."

While Stone sometimes interacted with Elvis, he had a far nearer courting with Parker. The Colonel, as he was once ceaselessly referred to as, had a name for being difficult and tough to take care of, a character that was once magnified in the course of the contemporary Elvis film.

Stone says his revel in with The Colonel is slightly other.

“He actually was a gentle giant under the skin,” Stone mentioned.

“Once he got to know you, The Colonel had a much softer side,” Thompson agreed. “He was very generous.”

Thompson mentioned even after Elvis’ demise in 1977, whilst he modified addresses, The Colonel despatched him a personalised Christmas card yearly. And when Stone’s spouse gave start to their youngest daughter, Lindsay, The Colonel requested to be her godfather.

Thompson and Stone each spent such a lot time with Elvis, they might talk for hours and ceaselessly shuttle the arena to proportion their tales.

They don’t talk about Elvis the performer, however Elvis their good friend.

“I got to know him as a human being,” Thompson mentioned.

In non-public, Thompson mentioned Elvis ceaselessly questioned if he was once extra than simply an entertainer.

“He’d be reminiscing about something and he’d say, ‘do you think people will remember who I am,’” Thompson recalled.

Elvis’ worry was once that the general public that knew who he was once didn’t in point of fact know who he was once.

“Elvis used to say, ‘they don’t know me, they know that person up on the stage,’” Thompson recalled.

Thompson mentioned Elvis was once one of the most nicest, and smartest, folks he’d met. The two ceaselessly frolicked at Graceland in the course of the midnight.

“We would have these philosophical conversations that would just astound people when they saw Elvis Presley doing rock ‘n roll,” Thompson mentioned.

Both Thompson and Stone mentioned when Elvis listened, he made you’re feeling like crucial individual, even in a crowded room.

“He makes you think he’s talking just to you and nothing else matters,” Stone mentioned.

“He was good to all of us,” Thompson added.

Elvis no longer handiest cared about them, however their households ceaselessly going out of his approach to come with them.

“He wanted to take a picture of my family with him,” Stone mentioned.

They say Elvis was once greater than lifestyles, too huge even for the large display.

After the Elvis film, starring Austin Butler, was once launched remaining 12 months, Elvis’ tune has crowned the charts and been heard via an entire new era.

“To Elvis, the most important part of his legacy was his musical legacy,” Thompson mentioned. “And I certainly remember that, but the memories that are most important to me are the ones where he shared his humanity with me one-on-one. And that’s the guy that I’ll remember.”