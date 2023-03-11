Saturday, March 11, 2023
Elon Musk planning to build a ‘Texas Utopia’ city outside Austin

Musk plans to build a new town for his Texas workers just east of Austin in Bastrop County.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP by way of Getty Images

Billionaire, SpaceX CEO and Twitter troll/proprietor Elon Musk plans to build a the city on hundreds of acres of pasture and farmland situated east of Austin, Texas, in accordance to a report from the Wall Street Journal.   

Musk is making an attempt to execute his imaginative and prescient for “a sort of Texas Utopia along the Colorado River, where his employees could live and work,” in accordance to WSJ, which reported that Musk and his corporations have purchased a minimum of 3,500 acres in and round Austin up to now 3 years, regardless that actual property brokers and officers have indicated in previous statements that the whole is nearer to 6,000 acres. 

The thought is to supply workers of Musk’s corporations in Central Texas with a position to are living. Musk-owned corporations within the area come with Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink and the Boring Company. Musk hasn’t precisely made it transparent why he needs his Central Texas workers to are living in combination in a single the city that he constructed and owns past his “Texas utopia” feedback.  

The long run Bastrop County the city has already been named “Snailbrook,” in accordance to WSJ, and the county has already authorized plans for streets known as Boring Boulevard, Waterjet Way and Cutterhead Crossing. County officers have additionally signed off on plans to build and run a Montessori faculty inside Snailbrook the city limits.

News of Musk’s plans is the newest construction in his ongoing focal point on Texas as a hub for his industry and production endeavors. After purchasing Twitter remaining 12 months, Musk introduced in overdue November that he is taking into consideration construction one among two conceivable corporate headquarters in Texas.





