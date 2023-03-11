Elon Musk planning to build a ‘Texas Utopia’ city outside Austin

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP by way of Getty Images

Billionaire, SpaceX CEO and Twitter troll/proprietor Elon Musk plans to build a the city on hundreds of acres of pasture and farmland situated east of Austin, Texas, in accordance to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

- Advertisement -

Musk is making an attempt to execute his imaginative and prescient for “a sort of Texas Utopia along the Colorado River, where his employees could live and work,” in accordance to WSJ, which reported that Musk and his corporations have purchased a minimum of 3,500 acres in and round Austin up to now 3 years, regardless that actual property brokers and officers have indicated in previous statements that the whole is nearer to 6,000 acres.