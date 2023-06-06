Elly De La Cruz promotion: Reds call up No. 2 prospect in baseball, bring potential star into busy infield

The Cincinnati Reds have introduced the call-up of Elly De La Cruz, one of the vital best possible potentialities in baseball, on Tuesday afternoon. He will make his MLB debut in Cincinnati’s collection opener in opposition to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, taking part in in entrance of the house enthusiasts. He is a 21-year-old shortstop who authored a .298/.398/.633 batting line with 12 house runs in 38 Triple-A video games this season. De La Cruz used to be in the beginning signed as a world novice unfastened agent out of the Dominican Republic by means of the Reds in July 2018.

De La Cruz used to be ranked as No. 2 prospect in baseball by means of R.J. Anderson on Tuesday. Anderson described the participant as a bodily specimen who generates one of the best go out velocities and one of the crucial attention-grabbing potentialities in the game. Anderson additionally discussed that De La Cruz has elite energy and near-elite pace, even though he has a tendency to have swing-and-miss inclinations, in particular in opposition to left-handed pitching.

De La Cruz is in Tuesday’s beginning lineup at 3rd base, a place in which he performed 9 instances in 38 Triple-A video games this season and 73 instances in his minor league profession total. Third base would possibly in the end turn out to be De La Cruz’s best possible place, despite the fact that he has spent nearly all of his time in the minors at quick.

The Reds just lately known as up Matt McLain, their 2021 first-round pick out, and he is began hitting .329/.389/.500 with two house runs in 19 large league video games. He has been the membership’s beginning shortstop since being known as up and is once more in that place on Tuesday, with Jonathan India at his acquainted 2d base. It stays unsure whether or not the Reds will transfer those avid gamers round, or keep on with this infield alignment.

Cincinnati enters play on Tuesday with a 27-33 file, which places them 5.5 video games again in a susceptible NL Central. In addition to McLain, the Reds additionally just lately known as up lefty Andrew Abbott, who tossed six one-hit innings in his MLB debut on Monday.