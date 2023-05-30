Elizabeth Holmes, the Theranos founder headed to prison: What to know

Elizabeth Holmes should document to jail May 30 to start serving her 11-year sentence for fraud and conspiracy, a pass judgement on dominated, after a courtroom rejected her bid to stay unfastened whilst she appeals her conviction.

Holmes, 39, is the founder of Theranos, a blood-testing start-up that failed after a public scandal. She rose to prominence as a health-care innovator and self-made trade govt, handiest to fall from grace when the Wall Street Journal printed in 2015 that her generation didn’t paintings as marketed.