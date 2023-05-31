Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison





Elizabeth Holmes has reported to prison in southern Texas after being sentenced to over 11 years remaining November for defrauding traders whilst operating failed blood checking out startup Theranos. Despite her request to stay loose on bail whilst she fights to overturn her conviction being denied by means of an appellate courtroom previous this month, Holmes had to flip herself in by means of May 30. She arrived on the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas, round 100 miles from Houston, the place she at first grew up. FPC Bryan is a minimal safety federal prison camp. Her ex-boyfriend and previous Theranos COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani reported to prison in California remaining month to start serving out his sentence. Five years in the past, Holmes and Balwani have been first indicted in combination and charged with 12 felony fees, that have been severed after Holmes indicated she supposed to accuse Balwani of abusing her emotionally, psychologically, and sexually whilst they have been in a dating throughout the time she used to be operating Theranos. Their trials have been separated, and each convicted of fraud.