Elizabeth Holmes latest news: Theranos founder surrenders to Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence





On May 30, Elizabeth Holmes reported to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas to begin her 11-year sentence for defrauding buyers in her blood-testing Silicon Valley start-up Theranos. Holmes was once directed into the ability mins earlier than a court-imposed cut-off date of 2pm, dressed in a beige sweater, denims and footwear. A federal appeals court docket had rejected her bid to stay out of prison previous within the month, while she makes an attempt to overturn her January 2022 conviction on 4 legal counts of fraud and conspiracy. She had firstly been ordered to begin her prison sentence on April 27, however a lengthen was once granted to permit her time to prepare kid take care of her one-year-old son William and three-month-old daughter, Invicta. Holmes has additionally been ordered to pay $452m in restitution to out-of-pocket buyers, together with Rupert Murdoch and Betsy DeVos. Her former industry spouse, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, started serving a just about 13-year prison sentence closing month in Southern California.