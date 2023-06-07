Elizabeth Holmes bought one-way ticket to Mexico after conviction

- Advertisement -

Federal prosecutors feared Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes would flee the country after she was convicted of fraud in 2022, according to new court documents.

In the court filings, prosecutors said they became aware on January 23, 2022, that Holmes purchased a flight to Mexico that was scheduled to leave on Jan. 26. without a return ticket.

“Only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with defense counsel was the trip canceled,” the complaint said.

- Advertisement -

“The government anticipates Defendant will note in reply that she did not in fact leave the country as scheduled—but it is difficult to know with certainty what Defendant would have done had the government not intervened,” prosecutors said in court documents.

Prosecutors learned that Holmes’ partner, William Evans, left on the scheduled date with a one-way ticket and did not return until approximately six weeks later, returning from a different continent.

- Advertisement -

Holmes’ defense team emailed prosecutors on January 23, 2022, that stated her ticket was purchased before the verdict.

“The hope was that the verdict would be different and Ms. Holmes would be able to make this trip to attend the wedding of close friends in Mexico. Given the verdict, she does not plan to take the trip and therefore did not provide notice, seek permission, or request access to her passport (which the government has) for the trip,” said Holmes’ attorney.

The defense said Holmes didn’t immediately cancel the reservation after the guilty verdict came down, but later dropped her travel plans.

A jury found Holmes guilty on January 3, 2022, of four counts of fraud and conspiracy, ending a lengthy trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

In November, Holmes was sentenced to 11.5 years in federal prison. She must surrender on April 27.