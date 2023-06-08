Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens

Nearly two dozen youngsters from a summer season camp have been injured when an increased walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside town in Texas, with 5 flown to the medical institution by means of helicopter

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas — Nearly two dozen youngsters from a summer season camp have been injured when an increased walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside town in Texas, with 5 flown to the medical institution by means of helicopter.

None of the wounds have been anticipated to be life-threatening, Brazoria County officers mentioned. The reason for the walkway cave in in Surfside Beach, a small town at the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of downtown Houston, was once beneath investigation.

Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills mentioned his division answered to an emergency name at 12:34 p.m. and arrange touchdown spaces for the clinical helicopters.

Sharon Trower, public information officer for Brazoria County, mentioned all the sufferers have been between 14 and 18 years previous and from the Bayou City Fellowship summer season camp. The 5 taken by means of helicopter have been flown to Memorial Hermann medical institution in Houston. Six have been taken to native hospitals by means of ambulance, and about 10 extra have been taken to hospitals by means of personal cars, Trower mentioned.

Memorial Hermann officers and Bayou City Fellowship camp officers didn’t instantly reply to messages in quest of remark.

Aerial video from TV station KTRK confirmed the walkway seems to be produced from picket and results in a development.