Election integrity bills move through legislative process | Texas

(The Center Square) – Several election integrity bills are moving through the legislative process.

SB 2, filed by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, moved to the House after passing in the Senate last week. It would restore the penalty for voting illegally to a second-degree felony, which was reduced to a misdemeanor in the last legislative session. It also clarifies that if someone votes knowing they are ineligible to do so because they aren’t a U.S. citizen, are underage, have a felony restriction, or falsify their address, they could be charged with a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

During a hearing on the bill earlier this month, Hughes said that until the last legislative session, state law made voting illegally a felony for nearly 50 years. The legislature erroneously lowered the charge to a Class A misdemeanor, he and others argued.

“We wouldn’t want to give folks the impression that we’re making some radical change in the law,” Hughes said. “We’re restoring the law to where it was two years ago, I think that’s important.”

Democrats who oppose the bill say it’s “voter suppression.” Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, said because of the bill, “voting has become a risk.”

Another bill filed by Hughes, SB 921, passed the Senate State Affairs Committee and heads to the full Senate for a vote. State Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, filed a companion bill in the House, which has been referred to the Elections Committee. It would statutorily ban a ranked choice voting system in Texas. The method is confusing, the Republican Party of Texas said in a statement, which results in candidates with less than 50% of the vote getting elected.

“Often, winners are declared with less than 50% of the total ballots cast on election day as voters fail to properly mark second, third and fourth place choices and their votes end up being discarded from the election,” it said.

Election integrity is the top legislative priority of the Republican Party of Texas. At a recent quarterly State Republican Executive Committee meeting, members passed two election-related resolutions. One urges the legislature to ban ranked choice voting by statute, another urges Texas to withdraw from ERIC, the Electronic Registration Information Center, which maintains voter lists in the majority of states.

To address concerns raised about ERIC, Sen. Bob Hall, R-Rockwall, filed SB 399 to withdraw Texas from ERIC. The bill has been referred to the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Hughes and Rep. Jacey Jetton filed SB 1070 and HB 2809, respectively, to prevent the collection of Texas voter registration data from being shared outside of the original framework of the Texas Interstate Crosscheck Program. The Kansas Secretary of State created the free program in 2015 to assist states with record keeping and communication with the goal of preventing voter registration information from being duplicated in multiple states. In 2020, Texas entered into a contract with ERIC.

However, several states have sued ERIC citing privacy concerns, including Alaska, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Louisiana and Wisconsin.

And the governments of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia have all terminated their agreements with ERIC, also citing privacy concerns.

“The ERIC membership agreement collects an extensive amount of personally identifiable information and data related to elections going far beyond the requirements of our Interstate Crosscheck Program,” the Texas GOP, which is advocating that Texas sever ties with ERIC, argues.

It also claims that ERIC “has forced the State of Texas to reach out to every eligible, or possibly eligible voter, who is not registered to vote. Given this type of outreach, Texas is now participating in a national voter registration drive at taxpayer expense,” which it says costs taxpayers over $1.5 million.

The data ERIC collects also is given to third parties “like the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), which has partisan affiliations, and Senzing, an artificial intelligence gathering system.”

ERIC published a statement earlier this month stating “misinformation” was being spread about it. The statement didn’t address the claim that it shares voter registration information with CEIR.

ERIC explained that it’s a “member-run, member-driven organization” and state election officials “govern ERIC and fund our day-to-day operations through payment of annual dues, which they set for themselves.”

As of last August, ERIC said that 32 states and the District of Columbia are members.