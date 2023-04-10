Monday, April 10, 2023
El Paso Police Department is asking for help in finding missing 32-year-old woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police Department is asking for the general public’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old woman.

The missing woman is Michelle Angela Morales-Nakaza. She used to be remaining observed on Monday night, March 27, on the Baskin Robbins situated at 12379 Edgemere.

Officers say a Hispanic guy may be able to have picked Morales-Nakaza up in a white 2005 -2010 Toyota Camry. Morales does now not power, the police stated.

She is identified to be 5-foot-1 and weighs 95 kilos.

Anyone with information is steered to name the police division’s non-emergency quantity at (915) 832-4400 or to stay nameless, name Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-TIPS (8477).

