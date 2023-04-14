El Chapo’s sons, dozens more charged in DOJ’s global fentanyl trafficking operation

The Justice Department on Friday introduced a massive crackdown on a global drug trafficking community run by way of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel that, in the course of the give a boost to of precursor chemical substances shipped from China, is said to have helped to gas the fentanyl disaster plaguing the United States.

In a news convention, Attorney General Merrick Garland introduced charges in opposition to more than two dozen contributors of the Sinaloa Cartel’s Chapitos community, together with seven arrested in Colombia, Greece, Guatemala and the U.S. Four of the ones charged are sons of infamous drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The fees additionally search to show China’s position in fueling the fentanyl disaster. Four at-large Chinese nationals were charged for allegedly being a part of the community that gives the Sinaloa cartel with the precursor chemical substances important to make completed fentanyl.

In tandem with the announcement, the Treasury Department is saying sanctions in opposition to two Chinese firms in reference to the gross sales of fentanyl precursor chemical substances to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks throughout a news convention on the Justice Department in Washington, April 14, 2023, on vital global drug trafficking enforcement motion. Susan Walsh/AP

“The PRC government must stop the unchecked flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals that are coming out of China,” Garland mentioned throughout Friday’s news convention.

As a part of the investigation, investigators say they seized more than 2.5 million fentanyl-laced capsules and 105 pounds of fentanyl powder believed to comprise just about 23 million deadly doses of fentanyl.

The fees additionally element surprising acts of violence allegedly perpetrated by way of the Chapitos community to offer protection to their fentanyl trafficking operations. Rival drug traffickers had been fed to the Chapitos’ tigers useless or alive, one girl was once injected again and again with fentanyl till she died, one particular person’s limb was once shot off with a .50 caliber system gun and different sufferers had been tortured by way of electrocution and waterboarding, in step with Garland.

“The cases we are announcing today exemplify the comprehensive approach the Justice Department is taking to disrupt and hold accountable those who bear significant responsibility for this fentanyl epidemic,” Garland mentioned.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams described the operation as “the most ambitious fentanyl prosecution in American history.”

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan despatched a commentary on behalf of the White House lauding the Justice Department, DEA, Treasury and Department of State “for their unrelenting pursuit of justice and accountability and their unwavering commitment to keeping Americans safe.”

“These actions represent yet another step in our efforts to counter fentanyl trafficking worldwide and work with Mexico and other key partners to combat the devastating threat this activity poses,” he mentioned. “We remain steadfast in our belief that the global illicit drug trade is a threat to our public health and safety, national security, and economy. We also remain steadfast in our commitment to hold accountable those supporting this deadly enterprise.”

In 2021, a report 107,622 Americans died from drug poisoning or overdose, with 66% connected to artificial opioids like fentanyl, the Department of Justice mentioned in a press free up final yr.