Eight old wind farms in Texas are about to get a second life

PivotGen repowers growing old wind farms, and along side its spouse ACEN, it’s obtaining 8 wind farms in Texas to give them a new hire on life.

Chicago-based PivotGen, which has to date repowered 2,176 MW of wind, and renewable power platform ACEN have shaped a partnership known as UPC Power Solutions.

The new partnership has signed an settlement to purchase the Texas wind farms from power garage developer Glidepath, and it is going to restore, improve, and repower them.

Electrek spoke with Tim Rosenzweig, CEO and cofounder of PivotGen, about how old wind farms are repowered, and what UPC Power Solution’s plans are going ahead.

Electrek: Tell us about the Texas wind farms that you simply’re purchasing.

Tim Rosenzweig: They’re 8 tasks in the Texas Panhandle. Glidepath, who’s promoting the wind farms to us, has pivoted their focal point towards power garage.

The wind farms vary in measurement from 10 to 68 MW. They’re clustered inside a force of one another. They’re promoting into the community there, and the generators are made via Suzlon. The first wind farms went on-line between 2006 to 2009.

Our repowering plan is to get them absolutely useful and optimized inside six to three hundred and sixty five days.

Electrek: How does a wind farm refurbishment paintings, precisely?

Tim Rosenzweig: Think of it like solving a automobile: You have other parts, and there’s a provide chain. OEMs get their stuff from folks. We’re doing that: going to providers and getting the ones portions. There’s a tough global provide chain for wind generators.

There’s a complete spectrum of stuff you’ll do. Our plan is to move in, undertaking via undertaking, and plan what makes probably the most sense. Some require a number of new parts, and others require much less refurbishment. Some had been constructed on the identical time the iPhone got here out, and assume about how a lot the iPhone has stepped forward. We build up their megawatt hours thru higher potency.

Numerous the wind energy trade is keen on enlargement, and that’s nice, however after two decades, we don’t need the older ones to simply fall off the radar. We need to give a boost to those native communities with carrier jobs as an alternative of tearing them down. And we’ve picked up some nice technical guys from GE to work out the optimum plan on a turbine-by-turbine foundation.

Employment-wise, we love to retain the folk lately operating at the wind farms, and we’ll convey in experience the place wanted. We’re additionally having a look to put in leading edge applied sciences to lend a hand wind energy be higher.

Electrek: Once you obtain the wind farms, do you stay them or promote them to any person else?

Tim Rosenzweig: We’re going to glance to personal and function. The good thing about the [Biden administration’s] contemporary Inflation Reduction Act is that it prolonged the window for wind and sun to get constructed. It additionally has a manufacturing tax credit transferability mechanism that can allow new capital constructions, so it opens the door for this kind of undertaking.

Photo: wind-turbine-models.com

