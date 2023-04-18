Edward H. Meyer, who built the Grey Group into an ad giant, dies at 96

As he built the Grey Global Group into an promoting massive, Edward H. Meyer embraced a name as a meticulous, intense or even autocratic chief, a primary govt in the mildew of Rupert Murdoch or Sumner Redstone. Profiled via the industry mag Campaign in 1998, he jokingly urged they headline the article, “The Benign Dictator.”

Under his management, Grey launched quite a few catchy taglines, together with “For the seafood lover in you” for Red Lobster, “When you’re here, you’re family” for Olive Garden, and “Choosy mothers choose Jif,” which debuted in 1966 when he used to be an govt vp at the company, overseeing advertisements for the peanut butter logo’s guardian corporate.

Mr. Meyer made it some degree to understand each element about his shoppers and their wishes and anticipated workers to do the identical. While touring in a foreign country, he would spend an hour or extra at a grocery store or division retailer, analyzing his shoppers' merchandise in order that he may know how they have been offered on cabinets. When his corporate landed a large new account, he would take a hands-on solution to studying about the industry, whether or not it used to be seafood, prescribed drugs or virtual cameras.

“When we began working for Red Lobster, I took shrimp crates off the truck and washed and prepped the shrimp,” he recalled in a 2017 interview. Mr. Meyer, who used to be about 60 when he began studying the bits and bobs of the eating place chain, additionally attempted his hand at ready tables, and used to be horrified when he by chance spilled a bit of espresso on a buyer. “She told me no apology was necessary,” he instructed a Grey interviewer, “because it was nice to see someone of my age doing that job.”

Mr. Meyer, who led the Grey Group for greater than 35 years whilst rising the corporate from a modest New York company into certainly one of the international’s biggest unbiased companies, used to be 96 when he died April 11 at his house in Manhattan. His circle of relatives announced the death however didn’t cite a motive.

- Advertisement - When Mr. Meyer joined the company in 1956, the corporate known as itself Grey Advertising and used to be billing $34 million a 12 months. Its shoppers have been regional, no longer nationwide. But as he rose via the ranks, changing into president in 1968 and chairman and CEO two years later, he oversaw an enlargement throughout the nation after which the international, with the company broadening its roster to incorporate corporations similar to Nokia, Mitsubishi, Canon, Fruit of the Loom and GlaxoSmithKline.

By 2005, the company used to be billing about $4.2 billion, consistent with a Grey spokeswoman. Mr. Meyer bought the corporate that 12 months to the London-based promoting conglomerate WPP for roughly $1.7 billion, incomes an estimated non-public payout of just about $500 million. He retired at the finish of 2006, simply sooner than he grew to become 80.

“I was one of the few guys who owned a big hunk of the agency he ran. Every penny I had was in here, so I had more at stake than anyone else,” he instructed the New York Times sooner than stepping down. “I sweated it harder. I overruled people because I couldn’t afford to be a nice guy.”

The company helped manufacturers be successful with "strategic repositioning," as once they proposed advertising SlimFast as a diet product as an alternative of a vitamin product, serving to to gas an explosion in gross sales, consistent with a 2000 article in Chief Executive magazine. It used to be additionally credited with encouraging Hollywood studios like Warner Bros. to market it motion pictures on TV.

Mr. Meyer used to be no longer shy about trumpeting the corporate’s achievements, even supposing he used to be frequently reticent about his plans, together with when it got here to the factor of succession. The New York Times wrote in 2004, amid rumors that Grey used to be up on the market, that he had a “penchant for playing his cards so close to the vest as to make Wyatt Earp look like a first-time visitor to the Atlantic City video poker slot machines.”

The 2nd of 3 youngsters, Edward Henry Meyer used to be born in Manhattan on Jan. 8, 1927, and grew up on the Upper West Side. His father manufactured youngsters’s clothes, and his mom used to be a homemaker.

From a tender age, he dreamed of artwork, no longer industry, hoping to grow to be a comic book playwright like Moss Hart or George S. Kaufman. Even after he was the head of Grey, he used to be nonetheless writing discussion after paintings. “I’ve got the first act of a dozen comedies sitting in my drawer,” he mentioned.

Mr. Meyer graduated from Horace Mann prep college in the Bronx and studied economics at Cornell University. After taking two years off to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, he gained a bachelor’s level in 1949 and enrolled in the govt coaching program at Bloomingdale’s division retailer. “I learned to be a merchant prince in women’s lingerie,” he mentioned.

Two years later, he began his promoting profession as a copywriter at the Biow Co. His early shoppers integrated Procter & Gamble, which he endured to paintings with after transferring to Grey.

He later served as a board member or adviser for firms together with Ethan Allen, Harman International Industries and the hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management. He additionally used to be a trustee for the American (*96*) Committee and New York-based arts teams, together with Film at Lincoln Center and the Guggenheim Museum.

Mr. Meyer told the Wall Street Journal that his a long time in promoting equipped a lot of “excitement and enjoyment,” however didn’t appear to “serve any higher purpose as far as I could see.” Looking to contribute that had some “nobility” to it, he and his spouse, Sandra Meyer, donated $75 million in 2014 to extend the most cancers care and analysis methods at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, leading to the introduction of the college’s Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center.

Survivors come with his spouse of 65 years, the former Sandra Raabin; two youngsters, Meg and Anthony Meyer; and 5 grandchildren.

“I built my career and the agency on the belief clients come first, and the job of the guy at the head of the agency is to know their needs,” Mr. Meyer instructed the Times. “Not what they like for dinner, but their advertising needs, better than anyone at the agency.”