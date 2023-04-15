Edmonton’s Connor McDavid wins fifth Art Ross Trophy and his first ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy

- Advertisement -

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid capped off an incredible season via formally successful the Art Ross Trophy because the NHL’s most sensible issues scorer and the Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy because the league’s most sensible purpose scorer.

It’s the first time in his profession that McDavid clinched the ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy – doing so with 64 objectives to his title.

He completed 3 objectives transparent of his subsequent closest competitor – Boston’s David Pastrnak, who had 61 objectives.

McDavid isn’t any stranger to the Art Ross Trophy – having received the glory 5 occasions in his profession already.

This could also be McDavid’s 3rd season in a row that he received the league’s issues name – grabbing 153 issues in general.

Leon Draisaitl (L) completed runner-up in issues whilst David Pastrnak (R) completed second in objectives

He scored essentially the most issues in a season from somebody but even so Wayne Gretzky & Mario Lemieux

His subsequent closest festival for the Art Ross was once fellow Oiler Leon Draisaitl – who had 128 issues this season, a complete 25 issues in the back of McDavid.

By successful each trophies, McDavid is the first participant to seize the purpose scoring and level scoring titles in the similar season since Alex Ovechkin did it within the 2007-08 season.

McDavid could also be the first particular person to position up over 150 issues in a season to win the Art Ross since Mario Lemieux did it with the Pittsburgh Penguins again within the 1995-96 season.

With 153 issues, McDavid publish the thirteenth perfect level scoring season in NHL historical past. It’s the most productive issues scoring season within the historical past of the league via somebody now not named Mario Lemieux or Wayne Gretzky.

Edmonton completed 2d within the Western Conference’s Pacific Division. They take at the Los Angeles Kings beginning Monday, April 17.