Edmonton officers Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan killed as teen allegedly shoots mother, opens fire on police

A 16-year-old wounded his mom with a firearm and then killed two police officers prior to taking his personal lifestyles in western Canada early Thursday, officers advised The Associated Press.

A police legitimate and a senior executive legitimate stated the male suspect shot and wounded his mom in Edmonton, Alberta. The officers spoke on situation of anonymity as each and every was once no longer licensed to talk publicly on the subject.

Earlier, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said the 2 officers had been fatally shot after they arrived at an rental development on a home dispute name round 12:47 a.m. He stated there was once no indication the officers had been in a position to go back fire.

Police examine the scene the place two officers had been shot and killed on accountability in Edmonton on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Jason Franson /The Canadian Press by the use of AP



McFee stated different officers despatched to the rental then discovered the younger guy lifeless from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had stated the shooter and girl had been similar with out announcing how or giving the suspect’s age.

The leader stated the girl was once in a life-threatening situation when taken to a health center however was once later indexed in critical however solid situation.

McFee known the deceased officers as Travis Jordan, 35, who have been with the Edmonton pressure for 8 1/2 years, and Brett Ryan, 30, an officer for five 1/2 years.

Father-to-be and ‘snow angel’: Edmonton officers shot and killed on accountability remembered https://t.co/54GMzqlwpj — Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) March 16, 2023

“This is an extremely tragic day for the Edmonton Police Service and our city,” McFee stated in a statement. “These officers gave their lives while trying to protect our community. They will never be forgotten.”

Ellis stated the names of the officers could be added to the monument for fallen police officers on the grounds of the legislature, the CBC reported.

Ryan is being remembered as a pillar of the group and an established adolescence league hockey referee.

Darcy Carter, with the Spruce Grove Minor Hockey Association, stated the officer and his spouse had been anticipating a kid.

Ryan was once a paramedic prior to he turned into a police officer, and was once hooked in to his paintings within the police, Carter stated. “That’s something that I’ll never forget … just his face lighting up when he talked about his job.”

Jordan was once remembered for his kindness.

Jessica Shmigelsky stated she was once riding to paintings after a heavy spring snowstorm in 2020 and Jordan pulled her over as a result of her snow brush wasn’t running. But as an alternative of giving her a price tag, he wiped clean off her ca, she stated.

“He did his job, and he did more than what his job really entailed,” Shmigelsky stated.

Ryan and Jordan had been remembered with a second of silence prior to the hockey sport between the Stars and the Oilers in Edmonton on Thursday night time with their pictures projected on the scoreboard.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences and toughen to the officers’ family members and colleagues.

“Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two ⁦‪Edmonton police‬⁩ officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality,” Trudeau wrote.

The killings are the primary for the Edmonton Police Service since 2015, when Constable Daniel Woodall, a hate crimes investigator, was once shot a large number of instances whilst the usage of a battering ram to go into a place of dwelling. Another officer, Sgt. Jason Harley, was once struck by way of a spherical that penetrated his frame armor however survived.

On Thursday, Woodall’s widow, Claire Woodall, presented her condolences to the households of Ryan and Jordan, the CBC reported.

“It has understandably brought back painful memories,” she stated. “I’m saddened to think these same feelings will be shared by the fallen officers families again today.”

Before Woodall’s dying, Constable Ezio Faraone was once shot to dying whilst responding to an armed theft in 1990.