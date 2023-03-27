Edgar Ramírez Stars In New Netflix Crime Series Coming In April

If you’ve been across the block on the net for a lot of years, you’re more than likely acquainted with the Florida Man memes. Basically, those memes are only a strategy to display how ridiculous the citizens of Florida in reality are. The upcoming “Florida Man” TV collection indubitably leans into the absurdity of the state however with a heist tale preserving all of it in combination.

As noticed within the trailer for “Florida Man,” the collection follows an ex-cop/gambler who unearths himself at the fallacious aspect of a criminal offense boss. In an try to transparent his debut with the crime boss, this man has to go back and forth to Florida to trace down the mobster’s runaway female friend. But when he unearths the girl, that’s when issues get much more out of hand.

The solid contains Edgar Ramírez, Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, and Lauren Buglioli. Believe it or now not, “Florida Man,” which is a criminal offense collection, comes from writer/showrunner Donald Todd, who’s more than likely perfect recognized for his paintings at the circle of relatives drama collection “This is Us” and the comedy collection, “Ugly Betty.” But howdy, perhaps that kind of enjoy is solely what is wanted.

“Florida Man” debuts on Netflix on April 13. You can watch the trailer beneath.

Here’s the synopsis:

When a suffering ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) is pressured to go back to his house state of Florida to discover a Philly mobster’s runaway female friend, what will have to be a snappy gig turns into a wildly spiraling adventure into buried circle of relatives secrets and techniques, and an increasingly more futile try to do the precise factor in a spot the place such a lot is fallacious. Florida Man, from writer Donald Todd, is a wild odyssey right into a sunny position for shady other people.