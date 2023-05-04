Ed Sheeran copyright case goes to jury in New York

STORY: Ed Sheeran’s U.S. copyright trial is attaining its ultimate bankruptcy.

Closing arguments have been delivered in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday and a jury is due to get started deliberating on Thursday.

The British singer-songwriter is accused of plagiarizing Marvin Gaye’s track “Let’s Get It On” in his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud”.

The circle of relatives of Gaye’s co-writer, Ed Townsend, are suing Sheeran and his file label.

Sheeran’s attorney instructed the jurors that similarities in the chord progressions and rhythms of the 2 songs have been “the letters of the alphabet of music.””

She added: “These are fundamental musical development blocks that songwriters now and perpetually will have to be loose to use.”

Lawyers for Townsend’s heirs argued their clients were not claiming to own basic musical elements but the way in which they were uniquely combined.

They displayed a video of Sheeran transitioning seamlessly between the two songs in a live performance which they argued amounted to a confession.

Sheeran and his co-writer Amy Wadge both testified during the week-long trial.

He called the claim against him “insulting” and said that he only had passing familiarity with Gaye’s song.

Sheeran played guitar and sang from the witness stand to underscore his testimony,

telling jurors his song “Thinking Out Loud” had in reality been impressed via Irish musician Van Morrison.