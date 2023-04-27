ECEP Alliance Adds Seven New States to Broaden Participation in K-16 Computing

The Expanding Computing Education Pathways (ECEP) Alliance is a testomony to the University of Texas at Austin’s willpower to developing and diversifying pathways to the knowledge-based financial system for people in the United States. ECEP just lately reached a brand new milestone in its venture, because it accredited seven new member states, bringing the entire selection of states and the territory of Puerto Rico to 29. These new participants come with Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. With the assistance of investment from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and Google.org, ECEP will paintings along those states to toughen available capability, participation, and reviews in high quality computing schooling.

ECEP member states try to make systematic adjustments that draw in various scholars to pc science instructional paths. By amassing advocates from around the computing schooling ecosystem, ECEP guarantees that states construct the right kind groups required to advertise pc science schooling and academic coverage reform. This variety of voices and experience is helping state leaders to center of attention their conversations on selling equality in pc science schooling and to create powerful methods to reach sustainable trade in this box.

Since 2012, the ECEP Alliance has been the recipient of grants from the NSF, enjoying as an important spouse in the initiative to increase participation in computing. Allyson Kennedy, an NSF Program Officer, states “As one of the most NSF’s techniques broadening participation in computing Alliances, ECEP is main systemic trade throughout states. ECEP’s data-driven and context-specific approaches lend a hand state policymakers establish which scholars are lacking from K-16 computing pathways. NSF deeply appreciates ECEP’s integral function in supporting the essential venture to increase participation in computing.” Nicole Brenner, Google.org’s Education Manager, provides that “We believe deeply in our collective responsibility to expand access to computer science education across the country, especially for communities underrepresented in technical fields. We’re excited to welcome additional states to the alliance and to continue our support of ECEP’s critical work to empower state leaders and educators to drive systemic change.”

During this spherical, ECEP accredited candidates that had been each advancing strategically and states that had been simply starting to outline the paintings this is required to advance statewide broadening participation in computing projects. The candidates had been requested to establish hindrances, methods, objectives, and successes in their proposals. Caroline Sanchez Crozier, CEO & Founder of Latinx DLN, states that “Illinois is thrilled to join ECEP,” stating that “ECEP will help Illinois accelerate that change by joining advocates and leaders like the Illinois State Board of Education, higher education, LULAC, CS4IL, Latinx DLN, and others in an effort to disrupt the tech status quo with innovation, resources, and greater representation for educators of color, upskilled with computer science in K-12 classrooms.”

ECEP has turn out to be a community of leaders decided to perceive the multifaceted components answerable for inequality in marginalized pupil results. These states use their distinctive records to establish particular populations whose get admission to to computing pathways have been hindered in the past, whilst exploring their state’s instructional ecosystems and insurance policies to decide the foundation reasons of those disparities. With this, they establish equity-explicit insurance policies to cope with systemic limitations to broadening participation in computing.

Emma-Marie Banks, a pc science specialist on the Maine Department of Education, provides that “as an ECEP state, Maine will be well-supported in its ongoing efforts to provide universal access to computer science education for all students and to continue to broaden participation in all aspects of computer science learning.” The ECEP Alliance’s major base is positioned in the Texas Advanced Computing Center at UT Austin, and extra information can also be bought from their site, ecepalliance.org, or from their major investigator, Carol L. Fletcher, at [email protected]