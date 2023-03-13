Eat these 9 superfoods for better immunity in this weather change

Apart from other functions, our body maintains an army known as the immune system, that constantly fights infections to reduce the risk of several diseases. For a well-nourished body, it is really essential that we provide our body energy to continue with our daily routine activities. But there are occasions when we have nutritional shortages and that’s when we need something extra to keep ourselves active, energetic, and healthy, especially during weather changes. Certainly, there are a few immunity-boosting superfoods that provide additional nutritional value or benefits.

With a rise in mercury, there is rising demand for additional fluids, electrolytes, antioxidants, proteins, and fiber to fight infection and stay fit.

Superfoods to boost immunity

Here are 9 superfoods to boost immunity and keep seasonal diseases at bay!

1. Watermelon

The most widely accessible, high in lycopene, vitamin C, and carotenoids, with 90 percent water content and 6 per cent sugars, can be consumed in diced, sliced, or juice form. It is perfect for staying hydrated and maintaining energy levels.

2. Black plum or java plum (Kala jamun)

The black plum is well known, but less consumed. When completely mature, it tastes sweet, moderately acidic, and astringent, and it coats your tongue with a purple taint. It includes around 80 percent water, and 16 per cent carbohydrates, with a moderate amount of vitamin C and a considerable amount of polyphenols and antioxidants that provide antihypertensive, antihyperglycemic, cardioprotective, and anti-inflammatory activities.

3. Mango

Mango is a king of fruits! The tropical yellow fruit contains beta carotene, antioxidants, potassium, and magnesium, which not only reduce inflammation but also keep blood pressure under control, and the high fiber content relieves constipation. Aam panna (raw mango juice) is also high in potassium, magnesium, and mangiferin, which helps to prevent sunstroke.

4. Bottle gourd

Apart from having a high water content, it also contains vitamin C, B complex, vitamin K, vitamin A, and vitamin E, as well as iron, folate, potassium, manganese, and soluble fiber. All these nutrients help boost immunity and aid digestion.

5. Coconut water

Coconut water is extremely low in calories and carbohydrates. Electrolytes containing potassium, sodium, and magnesium provide minerals to your body and keep you hydrated and healthy!

6. Basil seeds

They are high in iron, calcium, magnesium, Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), and soluble fiber, which aids with hydration, blood sugar levels, and digestion.

7. Curd

It is not only a fantastic probiotic food, but it is also a good source of calcium and protein, which helps to build teeth and bones. Hence, it helps in digestion, boosts immunity, lower blood sugar levels, and helps in weight loss.

8. Sattu

It is an Indian superfood produced from gram flour that is high in protein and fiber. To get the most advantages, use it in a variety of foods such as drinks (combined with buttermilk), laddu, and paratha.

9. Kokam

Traditional summer cooler Kokam sherbet is the star preparation of this fruit, which is enriched in vitamin A, vitamin B3, vitamin C, folic acid, calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, manganese, and zinc. It contains anti-inflammatory qualities and improves digestion, keeping your immune system healthy and strong.

So go ahead and beat the heat this summer with superfoods!