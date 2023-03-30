Eat 2-Foot-Long Cheeseburger At A Texas Rangers Game

The Texas Rangers added some high-profile gamers to the group for this season. But gamers aren’t the one factor they added. They additionally added some high-profile meals.

At Globe Life Field, you’ll be able to make a selection what to consume from 100-plus choices. But this yr, in step with Eater Dallas, the ballpark is taking this additional by means of including new distinctive snacks and beverages to the menu.

Boomstick Burger (phase 132)

This two-foot-long burger is stuffed with chili, nacho cheese, jalapenos and crispy onion rings on best of a pork patty and served on a fresh-baked brioche bun. The burger prices $35 however is large sufficient to feed 4 other people!

Brisket Croissant (sections 3,123 and 230)

This croissant isn’t similar to every other croissant. It incorporates slices of brisket between layers of croissant and a donut-style glaze is poured on best of it. A nice selection for Texas BBQ enthusiasts!

Corn Ribs (sections 3, 121 and 230)

This veggie snack options ears of corn at the cob break up into “ribs,” lined in highly spiced lime crema, cotija cheese and Tajin.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pretzel (sections 3, 12, 121, 208 and 233)

Okay, so pretzel, however highly spiced? The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pretzel is a sourdough pretzel dipped in “cheetle” (Flamin’ Hot Cheetos mud) and covered in crunched Cheetos.

Pizza Dawwg (sections 3, 133 and 214)

Pizza or scorching canine? This is also the toughest option to make on the ballpark. Not anymore! Rangers got here up with an answer: combining the 2. Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese on best of the Texas Chili Company all-Angus pork scorching canine make a super fit.

PLT Sandwich (phase 101)

Vegans can now benefit from the ballpark much more with this PLT Sandwich. BLT’s “B” most often stands for bacon however now not right here — PLT’s “P” stands for portabella mushrooms. The sandwich contains mushrooms, lettuce, sliced tomato and vegan mayo.

Ballpark Classics are after all to be had. Here are the record and puts you’ll be able to get them.

Hurtado Barbecue (phase 141) serves brisket elotes, brisket nachos, brisket sandwiches, barria tacos and pork ribs.

Backstop Burgers (sections 108 and 121) sells cheeseburgers, cheese fries, pretzels and jumbo scorching canines.

Go Deep Fried (sections 121,224 and 230) has corn canines, scorching canines, fries and fennel muffins.

Abner Doubledogs (sections 2, 121, 224 and sky field 1-4) makes scorching canines, burgers, nachos, peanuts and popcorn.

Pluckers (phase 131) has saucy wings, tenders and fries.

Scoops (sections 6, 102 and 235) serves ice cream in a tiny helmet.

If you don’t need to pass over any of the sport, position a cell order out of your telephone. Your food and drink will probably be delivered for your seat. This yr, Globe Life Field is providing cell orders and supply by the use of the MLB Ballpark app.

