East Texas teenager charged with murder in killings of parents and siblings

NASH, Texas — Authorities in east Texas have jailed an 18-year-old guy on capital murder fees in the shootings of his parents, sister and brother.

Police in the small the town of Nash, Texas, say officials responding to a file {that a} guy had harmed his circle of relatives and was once threatening to kill himself on Tuesday discovered Cesar Olalde barricaded inside of a house. They had been instructed that more than one other folks had been useless inside of.

The officials persuaded Olalde to give up and then discovered the our bodies of his parents, Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, older sister Lisbet Olalde and more youthful brother Oliver Olalde in a rest room.

Bowie County court docket data display Olalde was once ordered hung on $10 million bond. His indexed protection legal professional didn’t in an instant go back a request for remark Thursday.

Nash is a the town of about 3,800 at the western edge of Texarkana close to the Arkansas state line.