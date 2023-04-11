East Texas nurse charged with multiple murders still talked about

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — This Monday marks the 5 yr anniversary of the arrest of an East Texas nurse who used to be later convicted for multiple murders.

William Davis used to be convicted and sentenced to loss of life for the homicide of 4 sufferers whilst operating at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances. A case that surprised many within the Tyler group and garnered nationwide media consideration.

“From the investigation, through really the time of trial was an incredible amount of work,” stated Criminal District Attorney of Smith County Jacob Putman. “Now it’s in the post-trial proceedings so appeals and writs, my office is working on that end of it now.”

Putman remembers all of the proof and witness testimonies all the way through the serious trial. The case even impressed a Hulu documentary episode taking a look into the thoughts of William Davis within the sequence, “The Lesson Is Murder“.

“They actually got to interview William Davis himself and on death row so that was pretty significant,” Putman stated. “He had not given a statement like that to anybody since his trial.”

Putman stated Davis by no means admitted to the murders however his group used to be satisfied by means of the proof he had dedicated the crimes. He stated the one explanation why Davis may have dedicated the crimes used to be that he loved it.

“Which is really hard for people to fathom and to kind of wrap their minds around,” Putman stated. “In that interview with that production crew that’s what he admitted to. He admitted to doing it because he enjoyed it, which is pretty scary.”

CBS19 requested the clinic’s media teamif any s teps had been taken since this example to verify sufferers really feel safe.

In a commentary they stated, “CHRISTUS Health acted quickly, immediately involved local law enforcement and assisted in ensuring that justice was delivered for the families of these patients… the safety and security of the people in our care is our number one priority and that is where our focus remains today, tomorrow and every day.”

Putman stated his place of work and the Tyler Police Department additionally took a number of courses from this example, development a courting with the clinic used to be one in every of them.

“We had to have a lot of help from doctors and nurses explaining to us what we were seeing in these records and what normally goes on in the hospital,” Putman stated. “So we gained a lot of information from that. I don’t know how helpful that is to any other case, this is a pretty unique set of circumstances.”

Davis is still these days sitting on loss of life row after being convicted and sentenced. He has since appealed his sentence, a procedure Putman stated is long and may well be denied.