East Texas non-profits are helping tornado victims

LONGVIEW, Texas — A few East Texas non-profits are giving hope to citizens suffering from tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas. J-Star Ministries and the East Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross are offering assets for tornado victims in those spaces.

“It was a disaster at a level, and I’ve done this a lot, but it was a disaster at a level that I’ve never seen it before,” mentioned founding father of J-Star Ministries, Patrick Johnson.

When Johnson traveled to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, he mentioned the wear and tear was once like not anything he is ever observed earlier than.

“I think I was in shock with the level of that extent of damage I was looking with my own eyes. Seeing it on TV is one thing but seeing it with your own eyes in person is another,” Johnson mentioned.

With the assistance of neighborhood contributors, Johnson was once in a position to shop for a brand new trailer after it was once hit through storms in Paris, Texas. Now, he’s made 3 journeys to Mississippi and Arkansas to lend a hand the folks suffering from the tornadoes in March.

“They said, ‘hey, you know, can you drive another 20 minutes? Because there’s a dire need in Silver City, Mississippi,'” Johnson mentioned.

He isn’t the one one lending a helping hand, the American Red Cross East Texas Chapter has additionally deployed volunteers to lend a hand with the devastation.

“We currently have two local volunteers from East Texas that are in Arkansas. One is in Arkansas, and one is in Alabama for the recent tornadoes,” mentioned Executive Director for the East Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross, Karen Holt.

The East Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross is a volunteer-based group who is able to reply national at any second.

“Anytime there is a large disaster, they’re given the opportunity to deploy to those events,” Holt mentioned.

Johnson mentioned riding to Arkansas Thursday was once not anything as a result of he is made longer drives earlier than.

“That’s nowhere if I can make a 15 hour, or 16 hour trip (to) deliver supplies, three hours is nothing,” Johnson mentioned.

His newest undertaking led him to turning in masses of Easter baskets to youngsters suffering from the storms.

“Bringing joy, smiles, bringing hope to someone who is hopeless or helpless,” Johnson mentioned.

These organizations are surroundings an instance that East Texans will at all times solution the decision to assist the ones in want in any a part of the rustic.

If you wish to assist J-Star Ministries you’ll click on HERE.

If you wish to assist the American Red Cross you’ll click on HERE.