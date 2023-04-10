East Texas man pleads guilty to sexual assault of children,

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been sentenced to 50 years in jail for the irritated sexual assault of two kids.

According to the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office, Winston David Tackett, 73, pleaded guilty to the crimes and might not be eligible for parole till he turns 100.

Officials say the sufferer’s circle of relatives used to be provide within the court to apply the plea and sentence.

The DA’s place of work says the case got here to the eye of regulation enforcement in 2022 when a sufferer started anonymously emailing their trainer asking how any individual must record someone else hurting them.

“Ultimately, the teacher did a really good job identifying the student and contacted Child Protective Services,” the DA’s place of work stated. “The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office then took over the investigation.



Credit: Upshur County DA









Authorities say the crimes return 3 years and each and every sufferer used to be assaulted more than one occasions.

“The defendant holds a position and respect in both the community and in his family and used that to hide his crime and keep his victim’s silenced.” the DA’s place of work stated.

The state used to be represented by means of its District Attorney Billy W. Byrd and the continuing used to be presided over by means of Judge Dean Fowler.