East Palestine mother on toxic train derailment: ‘My seven-year-old has asked me if he is going to die’

Some East Palestine, Ohio, citizens are nonetheless grappling with the aftershock of ultimate month’s train derailment, with one mother providing compelling testimony about how the incident traumatized her younger kid.

The evening of the incident, a “huge fireball” was once visual from East Palestine resident Misti Allison’s driveway, she testified to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, vowing, “We will never forget the night the train derailed.”

“My seven-year-old has asked me if he is going to die from living in his own home. What do I tell him?” she asked lawmakers Wednesday.

Misti Allison, a resident of East Palestine, Ohio and Sen. Sherrod Brown testify ahead of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, Mar. 22, 2023 in Washington. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Allison mentioned the coincidence “put a scarlet letter on our town” that has ended in tumbling house values and fiscal pressure for the village.

“I’m here to put a face on this disaster,” mentioned Misti Allison, a mother of 2 who lives in East Palestine. “This isn’t just a political issue. It is a people issue.”

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw has many times refused to devote to sure issues on rail and employee protection and commitments to the East Palestine neighborhood. During the similar listening to at which Allison spoke, Shaw refused to devote absolutely to backing the RAIL Act, proposed by way of Reps. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, and Emilia Strong-Sykes, D-Ohio, and the Railway Safety Act, proposed by way of Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, — announcing the expenses contained “potential for meaningful improvement,” going simply moderately additional than prior remarks during which he refused to devote to backing the bipartisan Railway Safety Act amid intense political fallout.

Though Shaw presented his “full-throated endorsement” for “many provisions” within the Railway Safety Act, which was once proposed by way of Ohio’s two senators within the wake of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, ultimate month, he nonetheless dodged when asked whether or not he’d reinforce the law and didn’t be offering a selected long-term protection plan. Shaw testified previous this month he’d devote to “the legislative intent to make rail safer” with out bringing up explicit components of the law he would reinforce.

“We are committed to getting better,” Shaw mentioned Wednesday when asked by way of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., whether or not he supported the invoice, bringing up Norfolk Southern’s reinforce for the acceleration of the phase-in of the DT-117s, investment first responder hazmat coaching, and increasing complicated notification.

Alan Shaw, CEO of Norfolk Southern, testifies ahead of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, Mar. 22, 2023, in Washington. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Asked by way of Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., whether or not he would reinforce law requiring no less than a two-person team on all freight trains — which is able to change into a demand if the RSA is enacted — Shaw sidestepped, announcing he was once “not aware” of information supporting the perception that having greater than a one-person team aboard all trains would enhance protection.

“Mr. Shaw, will you commit to supporting legislation requiring at least two-person crews on all freight trains?” Markey asked.

“Senator, we’ll commit to using research and technology to ensure the railroad operates safely,” Shaw mentioned.

When Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., pressed Shaw on who was once accountable for fighting the derailment, which Shaw mentioned in prior testimony was once preventable, the CEO replied, “We are responsible for safety on our network and working within the entire industry to enhance safety.”

“Okay, let me understand this. You’ve just reluctantly acknowledged A) it’s preventable, and B) it was your responsibility to prevent it. Am I incorrect?” Welch asked.

“Senator, I’m taking responsibility to enhance safety throughout the entire industry,” Shaw mentioned — a answer Welch mentioned “sounds like a lobbyist response.”

“Small communities have something that’s really very, very special,” Welch mentioned of the derailment. “It’s trust. You trust one another. And there’s been a breach of trust here.”