Earthquake in Ecuador kills at least 1, causes wide damage

A powerful earthquake in Ecuador has killed at least one particular person and broken houses and structures

QUITO, Ecuador — A powerful earthquake shook the area round Ecuador’s second-largest town on Saturday, killing at least one particular person, harmful houses and structures, and sending panicked citizens into the streets.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 in the rustic’s coastal Guayas area. It used to be focused about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which anchors a metro space of over 3 million other folks.

The South American nation’s emergency reaction company, the Risk Management Secretariat, reported one particular person died in the Andean group of Cuenca. The sufferer used to be a passenger in a car trapped beneath the rubble of a area.

In Guayaquil, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Quito, government reported cracks on structures and houses, in addition to some collapsed partitions. Authorities ordered the closure of 3 vehicular tunnels.

Videos shared on social media display other folks collected at the streets of Guayaquil and within sight communities. People reported items falling inside of their houses.

A pier sank in the town of Machala. The earthquake used to be additionally felt in northern Peru.